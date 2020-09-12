E2E Networks Limited joins NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider Program to bring accelerated AI and Quadro Virtual Workstations to the Cloud while working remotely

New Delhi [India] September 12 (ANI/India PR Distribution): E2E Networks Limited today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partners Network (NPN) Cloud Service Provider Program to bring GPU acceleration to the cloud in response to increasing demand for AI and professional computer graphics services from people required to work remotely. Enterprises, startups, and public sector companies in India are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions, which offer the flexibility and simplified management required to support remote work from anywhere.

Cloud-based availability of NVIDIA GPUs and software provide advanced computing resources for AI, HPC, and Quadro Virtual Workstations (QuadrovWS) for professional computer graphics, on almost any device from almost anywhere. E2E Networks has been a national trendsetter amongst cloud service providers and was the first and only local NVIDIA NPN service provider in India offering NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud.

E2E Networks offers the latest GPUs - NVIDIA® V100 Tensor Core, NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU, and NVIDIA Quadro RTXTM 8000. When combined with NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) solutions for Quadro workstations, creative and technical professionals are able to work from anywhere, including their home offices, and run compute and graphics-intensive applications for CAD, digital content creation, simulation, and rendering. As a qualified partner in the NPN program, E2E Networks can help businesses deploy NVIDIA.

GPU-accelerated solutions for modern workloads in the cloud, including AI, data science, HPC, and virtual workstations for specialized engineering and graphical remote work. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA has allowed us to play a significant role in helping our customers run their AI/ML training/inference, data science, NLP, computer vision, and professional graphics workstation workloads," said Tarun Dua CEO of E2E Networks.

"Internet accessible GPU-accelerated workstations and servers are helping run the specialized workloads in an increasingly remote-first world," added Tarun. "The demand for NVIDIA GPU and vGPU solutions enabling remote work has been acute recently," said Matt McGrigg, Director of Global Business Development for cloud and strategic partners at NVIDIA.

"NVIDIA's collaboration with partners like E2E Networks streamlines and simplifies the process of getting GPU-accelerated solutions into the hands of AI and data science practitioners as well as technical and creative professionals," added Matt. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)