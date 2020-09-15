Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Launches Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization To Virtually Eliminate Static SARS-CoV-2 with Proprietary NPBI™ Technology

The combined effect is a lowered carbon footprint for your facility and up to 30% energy savings through a reduced (up to 75%) outdoor air intake." In the laboratory, a test was conducted to mimic ionization conditions like that of a commercial aircraft's fuselage.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:13 IST
Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Launches Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization To Virtually Eliminate Static SARS-CoV-2 with Proprietary NPBI™ Technology

First air purification solution to test COVID-19, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plasma Solutions (GPS), the leader in Indoor Air Quality, has announced industry-leading ionization testing results, demonstrating a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. Following initial testing of coronavirus 229E in March 2020, Global Plasma Solutions utilized its proprietary needlepoint needlepoints bipolar ionization to inactivate SARS-CoV-2. The study was jointly executed with Aviation Clean Air. GPS' NPBI technology works to safely clean the air inside commercial as well as residential buildings. Speaking about the technology, Mr. Boban Varghese, MD Aircare Engineering shared, "Our proven technology delivers clean indoor air that is safe and healthy - producing neither ozone nor other harmful by-products. Through NPBI, our products purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors and pathogens- most relevant in today's Post Covid scenario. The combined effect is a lowered carbon footprint for your facility and up to 30% energy savings through a reduced (up to 75%) outdoor air intake." In the laboratory, a test was conducted to mimic ionization conditions like that of a commercial aircraft's fuselage. Based on viral titrations, it was determined that at 10 minutes, 84.2% of the virus was inactivated. At 15 minutes, 92.6% of the virus was inactivated, and at 30 minutes, 99.4% of the virus was inactivated.

"For any kind of facility from hospitals, offices, commercial buildings to aircrafts, delivering the cleanest, safest indoor air environment will only become increasingly more important, and our ozone-free technology is one of the most sophisticated products on the market," added Mr. Boban Varghese - Aircare Engineering. Understanding Needlepoint Bipolar ionization Needlepoint bipolar ionization works to safely clean indoor air, leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions. These ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching to particles. This sets in motion a continuous pattern of particle combination. As these particles become larger, they are eliminated from the air more rapidly.

Additionally, positive and negative ions have microbicidal effects on pathogens, ultimately reducing the infectivity of the virus. GPS' needlepoint bipolar ionization is ozone-free and the only kind in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft. Traditional bipolar ionization systems produce harmful ozone as a byproduct. For more information, please visit https://aircareengineering.in/global-plasma-solutions/ About Aircare Engineering Aircare Engineering is happy to bring the most advanced technology in Indoor Air Quality like GPS. Aircare Engineering expertise in HVAC systems & Indoor Air Quality have been garnered by partnering with the latest technology like De-stratification fans, Ductless Air Conditioning, Air Structures, & needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology.

About Global Plasma Solutions: With over 30 patents and more than 250,000 installations worldwide using our NEEDLEPOINT BIPOLAR IONIZATION technology, also known as NPBI, GPS is truly the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) revolutIONIZER. Our proven technology delivers clean indoor air that is safe and healthy - producing neither ozone nor other harmful by-products. All our NPBI products are UL and CE approved. Through NPBI, our products purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. The combined effect is a lowered carbon footprint for your facility and up to 30% energy savings through a reduced (up to 75%) outdoor air intake.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

SC grants bail to accused under NDPS Act in "unusual times" of COVID-19

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in view of unusual times of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020