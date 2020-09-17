Boutique Living launches #GivingwithLiving in partnership with Myntra - Donations directed to migrant labours through Bosconet

Boutique Living, the premium bed and bath brand from the house of Indo Count Industries Ltd. (ICIL), has recently announced its association with Bosconet, a New Delhi-based NGO, to launch #GivingwithLiving, their social responsibility campaign in support of stranded migrant labourers. The week-long #Givingwithliving campaign launched on Myntra on 14th September will conclude on 20th September. The offer is also available on www.boutiquelivingindia.com. Boutique Living #GivingWithLiving Initiative: YouTube: https://youtu.be/a0lPgHrF6iU Through this campaign, Boutique Living has promised a donation of one bed sheet to Bosconet on every sale of their iconic luxury 400 and 300 thread count bedsheet sets via Myntra. Bosconet will, thereafter, distribute the bed sheets among migrant labourers across the cities of India. The luxury bedding range from Boutique Living combines comfort and style, and caters to elevating room interiors through a multitude of designs and colours to choose from.

Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman, Indo Count Industries Ltd. said, “The ongoing pandemic has been a trying time for the entire world, but more so for the disadvantaged communities of our country – especially the migrant labourers who travel across the length and breadth of the country in search of a livelihood. We are happy to have found a trusted association with Bosconet to assure the last mile connectivity in terms of ensuring that the donations reach the right hands. We are also immensely grateful to Myntra who have come on board for this initiative to expand the outreach of this campaign among our audience and ensure its success.” Fr. Noel M, Director, Don Bosco Network - Bosconet, said “Migrant’s wellbeing is in the DNA of Don Bosco’s life. The restoration of the dignity of the young migrants and their citizenship in the world is a mission of the Don Bosco network. It will be a dream come true to have an inclusive future with the right livelihood for everyone. We are glad to associate with Boutique Living for this cause and the bed sheets would be highly functional for migrants and their families as not too many people come forward with such kind of support.” You can also pledge your support to the campaign through Facebook & Instagram Designed to “Unfold the Moment” in the midst of inspired interiors, Boutique Living’s bed linens are stories, waiting to be unfolded. The brand is known for offering refined quality bed linen for both global and Indian consumers. Over time the brand has built a strong consumer focus, understanding of the aesthetic sensibility of today’s Indian buyer, global design, and product engineering skills. The brand offers superior products ranging from 300TC to 1000TC that include bed sheets in bold designs and solid colors, duvets, comforters, draw sheets, fitted sheets, quilts, coverlets, dohars and bed-in bag. Indo Count Industries Ltd. is India’s largest manufacturer and global exporter of bed linen. It supplies the finest linens to major retailers in more than 54 countries worldwide. It is an Indian product backed by innovation, technology and experience. Indo Count’s sustainability initiatives include water recycling and conservation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a sustainable cotton initiative titled GAGAN, renewable energy generation, and replacing plastics.

