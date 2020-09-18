Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faboom set to disrupt the fantasy sports in India - Announces India's biggest digital celebrity, Bhuvan Bam, as its brand ambassador

Faboom, a fantasy sports platform, announces India's biggest YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:51 IST
Faboom set to disrupt the fantasy sports in India - Announces India's biggest digital celebrity, Bhuvan Bam, as its brand ambassador
Faboom announces Bhuvan Bam as their brand ambassador. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faboom, a fantasy sports platform, announces India's biggest YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador. Bhuvan, who is one of the earliest and biggest YouTube stars in India, will be the face of Faboom during this season of IPL. Through this association, he will create content and promote the brand's unique and innovative format to his existing followers and a wider audience.

With IPL 2020 inching closer, it is common to see cricketers endorsing fantasy sports brands. This is the first time a digital celebrity is stepping into the online sports zone. Faboom's collaboration with Bhuvan is not only unique but also setting a pioneering trend. "It is of top-most importance to me that the brand I associate with aligns with my ideology and is equally relevant to my audience. We all have grown up playing sports and games during our childhood. At a time like this, especially when social distancing norms don't allow us to physically relish those times, it's really exciting how Faboom's disruptive platform provides us with the exact same feeling of enjoying our favorite sport. I'm eagerly looking forward to being a part of this passionate group," said Bhuvan Bam, thrilled on the association with Faboom.

"Bhuvan Bam is hugely popular amongst youth across India, which is also the fantasy sports audience we hope to reach, making him the right fit for our brand. Since its inception in 2019, Faboom has already seen a rapid growth in its user base reaching eight lakhs and with this partnership hope to grow the same exponentially. We have always admired Bhuvan Bam for doing things differently and disrupting the content space in a huge way. Similarly, Faboom is innovating in the fantasy sports industry by increasing the skill levels in the sport with its Rank and Boost fantasy formats and that is the spirit of our new IPL campaign with BB - No captain/Vice-captain, use all your 11 players and play the real fantasy on Faboom," said Pratik Kumar, Co-founder at Faboom on the association. Faboom, a fantasy sports platform, launched in 2019. It runs two formats of fantasy sports called Rank Fantasy and Boost Fantasy where one does not need to choose a captain or a vice-captain but rank or boost all 11 players to win. It won the Best Product Innovation award, 2020 for its Rank Fantasy format from the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Founded by IIT-IIM alums - Pratik Kumar, Rishab Mathur and Sudhir Kamath who successfully disrupted the online poker space in India three years ago with the start-up - 9stacks. Now with Faboom, they aim to bring innovations in the fantasy industry with interesting formats and smart marketing. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...

Slide in bank stocks, rising virus cases weigh on FTSE 100

A slide in banking stocks weighed on Londons FTSE 100 on Friday, a day after the Bank of England flagged the possibility of negative interest rates, while a rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK fuelled fears of another round of lockdowns. B...

Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo trashed 5-0 at restart

Defending Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil was trashed 5-0 at Ecuadors Independiente del Valle in their first match in the tournament in six months. Del Valle, the reigning champion of the Copa Sudamericana, opened the scoring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020