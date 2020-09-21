Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Tribes Group ropes in ace Political Strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi, launches Political Consulting and Election Communication company - Mandate

Seasoned political strategist, Dr Mehul Choksi has joined hands with communications behemoth The Tribes Group to launch Mandate, a first of its kind, end-to-end Political Consulting and Election Communication company.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:30 IST
The Tribes Group ropes in ace Political Strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi, launches Political Consulting and Election Communication company - Mandate
Mandate logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Seasoned political strategist, Dr Mehul Choksi has joined hands with communications behemoth The Tribes Group to launch Mandate, a first of its kind, end-to-end Political Consulting and Election Communication company. With a one-of-a-kind collaboration of the most experienced election strategists, marketing and branding professionals, technology and data experts and a vast network of professionals channeling down to grass root levels, 'Mandate' is poised to render professionally managed solutions in the space, structuring it with fool proof proprietary tools and a proven track record.

The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner. While The Tribes Group is a robust integrated communication group specializing in brand, corporate and personality communications, the strategic alliance with Dr Mehul Choksi, a veteran in the political strategy space makes Mandate a formidable entity, equipped to tackle multi- pronged and complex election campaigns spread across geographies.

Dr Choksi, a lawyer by profession has done a PHD on 'Leadership in Governance - A case study on Narendra Damodardas Modi'. He is also a student of political science with a deep understanding of the Indian political system and has been involved in strategizing elections since 2008. 'Mandate' seeks to utilize its influential and experienced team and domain expertise to establish synergy between the messaging strategy and the creative output, faster turnaround, easy control and monitoring of the campaign, and delivering budget efficiencies that will optimize every campaign.

"With India being the biggest and the most vibrant democracy in the world, we believe, there rests a huge opportunity in creating an organized structure to strategize, conceptualize and manage election campaigns. With elections in the key states round the corner, there can't be a better time to launch Mandate," said Gour Gupta, MD-Tribes Group & Co-Founder, Mandate, while speaking about the launch. "Our core strengths are a fully functional data analytics and insight mining team, access to leading political parties and a proven success formula of science and political intuition can provide a 360-degree networking and implementation platform," Dr Mehul Choksi, Co- Founder, Mandate, adding to Gupta.

On an average, every year, about 4 to 5 states go to polls for one or the other type of elections. In 2019 General Elections, 8000 candidates fought for 545 seats. According to the Centre for media studies, India spent close to USD 7.5 Billion (Rs 55,000 crores) in the 2019 General elections. A significant chunk of this budget was spent on travel, advertising and promotion and conducting road shows and rallies.

Editorial Notes. Services offered by Mandate:

Constituency level research to identify key issues which can influence voters SWOT analysis of candidates - client v/s opposition

Constituency-centric and assembly-centric strategies Developing the key messaging strategy (Top Line messaging and bottom line messaging)

Voter segmentation by language, caste, creed, economic status, age, gender and demography Data analytics and insight mining

Developing the campaign plan - whom to talk, what to say, how to say, where to say, how many times to say Designing the creative campaign- TV, Radio, Print, Digital, Social Media, Blogs, Podcasts, OOH, On-ground and events, mobile SMS and WhatsApp

360 campaign implementations Tech deployment and app development for campaign management and reporting by using political science, creativity, technology and human instinct to engage and influence Indian voters

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund may move $50 bln into U.S. stocks from Europe

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recom...

Epidemiologist named new Czech health minister as COVID-19 cases surge

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis nominated a top epidemiologist to become health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit over a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. Roman Prymula, who helped lead the central European countrys res...

9stacks Signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir9stacks, Indias fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the b...

Modi govt sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its 'misrule': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhans remarks that peoples irresponsible behaviour has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 spread, saying the Modi governments blind arrogance sometimes bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020