Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSS Corp wins two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won two Silver Stevie® awards at The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:29 IST
CSS Corp wins two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®
CSS Corp. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won two Silver Stevie® awards at The 17th Annual International Business Awards®. The company was recognized in two COVID-19 response categories- Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response of the year. The company received these awards for its strong people focus that upheld employee satisfaction while enabling business continuity and progress during these unprecedented times.

CSS Corp showcased resilience, determination, and fortitude, being one of the first movers in the industry to transition to a 100 per cent productive work from home model at the onset of the lockdown. The company's proprietary resilience framework - takes a three-pronged approach, which emphasizes on preparedness, stabilization and embracing the new normal. Despite the challenges posed by the situation, CSS Corp mitigated the challenges and rolled out annual increments, variable pay and promotions for its workforce in 2020. CSS Corp's employee-first culture is built on empowering its employees and boosting their morale and productivity, while constantly ensuring that they are safe and secure, amidst growing uncertainty. The company's industry-acclaimed CHEER framework devised specifically for the current scenario, placed emphasis on communication, recognition, and engagement as the pillars to support, strengthen and safeguard employees.

"CSS Corp has always been committed to its people on its journey towards setting new industry benchmarks. While the world was facing an unforeseen pandemic, we made it our mission to ensure that our employees are taken care of. With that in mind, the initiatives and policies devised with specific emphasis on navigating through the current scenario, further strengthened our people focus and fostered growth within. We are proud to be recipients of the Stevie Awards, as a reflection of the satisfaction and hope that we are striving to drive for our employees," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp. "Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations, across organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,135 on Monday with 88 more fatalities, while 4,703 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,58,893, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020