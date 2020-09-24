Advantage Club launches a Work from Home product category to help corporates set up home offices for employees

New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Work from Home has become the new norm for employees across various fields across the country, and organizations are looking for efficient ways to help their employees feel like an office at home while they are working. Advantage Club, a company that has remained at the forefront of understanding the necessities and requirements of employees, has curated more than 100 products like tables, chairs, UPS, wireless headphones, etc. that employees of their partner organizations can purchase using a dedicated wallet.

More than 250 companies are already using the platform, and Advantage Club is aiming to onboard many more by capitalizing on the ease this product category will bring to employees and their respective companies. "We take pride in keeping the employees first, and our dedication to employee betterment is reflected in this curated category of products that will make Work from Home experience seamless & more enjoyable for everyone involved," said Sourabh Deorah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Advantage Club.

Executives across the varied spectrum of industries are trying their best to make Work from Home easy and efficient for their employees. This new product category from Advantage club allows them to achieve the same in a hassle-free manner without investing resources and time in reviewing receipts and initiating reimbursements.

There is a flexible 'Work From Home Wallet' to proceed with the transactions, and the amount added to these wallets is dedicated exclusively to this product category and can't be spent anywhere else thus removing the headache of verifying and approving reimbursements manually. Furthermore, Advantage Club will send regular reports to employers to keep them apprised about the employee purchases and costs to maintaining a clear picture and transparency. Besides these reports, corporates can also use a dashboard to keep track of purchases.

Being an employee-centric organization, Advantage Club has always formulated and designed products and services for the benefit of the workforce of any company. During this pandemic, the company has transformed from being a corporate discount platform, and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution to a company that has taken a holistic approach to employee safety, satisfaction, and betterment in the present scenario.

Previously the company also helped businesses get back into the office by launching a Fight-COVID programme. This multi-step action plan made offices COVID proof and connected businesses to health insurance firms. Founded by UCLA, Microsoft, and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah in 2016, the core idea behind the company is to help organisations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing practical benefits and rewards.

With 250 plus corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Maruti, and Hexaware, Advantage Club is leading the USD 2 billion market in India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)