Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advantage Club launches a Work from Home product category to help corporates set up home offices for employees

Work from Home has become the new norm for employees across various fields across the country, and organizations are looking for efficient ways to help their employees feel like an office at home while they are working.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:23 IST
Advantage Club launches a Work from Home product category to help corporates set up home offices for employees
Advantage Club. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Work from Home has become the new norm for employees across various fields across the country, and organizations are looking for efficient ways to help their employees feel like an office at home while they are working. Advantage Club, a company that has remained at the forefront of understanding the necessities and requirements of employees, has curated more than 100 products like tables, chairs, UPS, wireless headphones, etc. that employees of their partner organizations can purchase using a dedicated wallet.

More than 250 companies are already using the platform, and Advantage Club is aiming to onboard many more by capitalizing on the ease this product category will bring to employees and their respective companies. "We take pride in keeping the employees first, and our dedication to employee betterment is reflected in this curated category of products that will make Work from Home experience seamless & more enjoyable for everyone involved," said Sourabh Deorah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Advantage Club.

Executives across the varied spectrum of industries are trying their best to make Work from Home easy and efficient for their employees. This new product category from Advantage club allows them to achieve the same in a hassle-free manner without investing resources and time in reviewing receipts and initiating reimbursements.

There is a flexible 'Work From Home Wallet' to proceed with the transactions, and the amount added to these wallets is dedicated exclusively to this product category and can't be spent anywhere else thus removing the headache of verifying and approving reimbursements manually. Furthermore, Advantage Club will send regular reports to employers to keep them apprised about the employee purchases and costs to maintaining a clear picture and transparency. Besides these reports, corporates can also use a dashboard to keep track of purchases.

Being an employee-centric organization, Advantage Club has always formulated and designed products and services for the benefit of the workforce of any company. During this pandemic, the company has transformed from being a corporate discount platform, and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution to a company that has taken a holistic approach to employee safety, satisfaction, and betterment in the present scenario.

Previously the company also helped businesses get back into the office by launching a Fight-COVID programme. This multi-step action plan made offices COVID proof and connected businesses to health insurance firms. Founded by UCLA, Microsoft, and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah in 2016, the core idea behind the company is to help organisations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing practical benefits and rewards.

With 250 plus corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Maruti, and Hexaware, Advantage Club is leading the USD 2 billion market in India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK may inject volunteers with coronavirus for vaccine trials: Report

Scientists in the UK are moving towards what are being referred to as challenge trials, which will involve healthy volunteers being deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus to test whether a vaccine offers any protection, according ...

ZEE5 announces next film based on Akshardham temple attack

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced its next feature State of Siege Akshardham, based on the attack on the temple of Akshardham in Gujarat in 2002. After State of Siege 2611, this project continues the legacy of the Siege series...

PM Modi launches Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols during Fit India Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The fitness protocols have been prepared wi...

Cabinet condoles demise of Union MoS for Railways Suresh C. Angadi

The Union Cabinet condoled the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September 2020 at New Delhi. Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Shri Suresh C. Angadi.The Cabinet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020