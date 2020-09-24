Left Menu
eFORCE app leading a revival in real estate sector - platform amasses over one lakh labourers through their digitally registered labour contractor network

Captech Technologies' eFORCE app has developed a capacity to deploy over one lakh labourers in the first three months of its launch.

24-09-2020
Captech Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Captech Technologies' eFORCE app has developed a capacity to deploy over one lakh labourers in the first three months of its launch. All these registrations have come via thousands of labour contractors who have registered on the platform. eFORCE is India's first multi-lingual construction tech platform that bridges the gap between general contractors/project developers, migrant labour contractors & specialized vendors.

Intending to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry at large and choosing to start with the factories and building segment-first, eFORCE provides excellent value to the general contractor & project developers. The app is powered with AI and analytics and allows the general contractor/project developer and labour contractor to discover each other, and will help the developers to find the right fit according to bandwidth, expertise, and experience.

"We are happy that we have achieved this number in half the time we promised. We at Captech are utilizing technology to improve and revive the construction sector in the post-C-19 era. eFORCE helps industry benefit in innumerable ways, it helps in increasing operational efficiency, reduce overhead costs, and projects are handled more efficiently," said Asutosh Katyal, CEO, and Founder, Captech Technologies on the achievement. "The labourers have always faced issues when it comes to payment, eFORCE addresses the payment transparency and makes labourers aware of the payment status at every stage. We have also ensured the highest level of privacy and data security and confidentiality when it comes to protecting the information that we get from our clients," added Katyal further.

Captech eFORCE platform is been currently used at City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, (CIDCO) commercial area and onsite infrastructure work at Navi Mumbai and JJ Hospital at Byculla Mumbai, along with several other construction sites pan-India. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

