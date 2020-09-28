Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roshan Shetty announces his new self-help book “SHIFT LEFT”- A counter culture narrative towards emotional wellbeing amidst the pandemic

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India] : New author on the block Roshan Shetty, a 38-year old seasoned corporate professional, today announced the launch of his self-help book titled “Shift Left” which offers methods and hacks to improve an individual’s mental wellbeing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:54 IST
Roshan Shetty announces his new self-help book “SHIFT LEFT”- A counter culture narrative towards emotional wellbeing amidst the pandemic

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India] : New author on the block Roshan Shetty, a 38-year old seasoned corporate professional, today announced the launch of his self-help book titled “Shift Left” which offers methods and hacks to improve an individual’s mental wellbeing. The book has chapters on a wide spectrum of topics which shape our current beliefs and habits that take us away from real happiness. It has the potential to offer you pathbreaking solutions to manage the conundrum created by the current pandemic. Dr Ajay Sankhe, Director and Dr. Devendra Save, Physiatrist of Bhaktivedanta Hospital along with actor, director producer Avantika Khattri launched the book at Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Meera Road Mumbai. Krescendo Communications will manage the books communications and marketing portfolio in ASIA. Published by White Falcon, the title of the book has a narrative which entices readers to understand their thoughts and actions better with deep and scientific reasoning. Dr. Ajay Sankhe, Director, Bhaktivedanta Hospital on launching the book says, “Current pandemic is a classic case study in understanding the damaging human emotions and how we can cure them by building our emotional intelligence. Covid has made us pause for a moment and given us the space to relook at our choices. Why we must value those things which are extremely important to us and not follow societal diktats? It has helped us to understand the vital aspects of life through essential services that matter and the important relations with whom we have been locked inside our homes for months. Covid has fast tracked our lives into the robotic age where automation is poised to make people irrelevant and jobless. Time has come to regulate these emotions and hope we work towards the mental wellbeing.”Shift Left addresses the fleeting emotions that are critical to our behaviour in times of adversity as we have seen during this pandemic. It directs us to use our emotional intelligence against the growing space of Artificially Intelligent systems and how we can co-exist with machines. It speaks of establishing a universal moral code and the legacy we should leave behind for our future which is beyond plain comfort and convenience. Because comfort and convenience are not always the path to one's happiness

Roshan Shetty, Author quips, “My book urges the reader to explore options beyond what society has defined over the years. These options were sold to us in the pretext of making us happy, but we only see more unhappy people today. This potent issue is resulting into an existential crisis amongst millions of individuals causing all forms of depressions, anxiety, frustration, anger and so on. I have explained the solutions to recover from such thoughts and build a solid emotional intelligence that is also critical in our current times with the global pandemic looming over us. Additionally, if we do not strengthen our emotional intelligence today, we can be easily victimized by the artificial intelligence and the machines built by corporations. These will be our masters that influence all our decisions from buying clothes, to marrying the right individual to electing the right leader.”For more info visit https://www.amazon.in/dp/163640006X PWRPWR

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Coimbatore, Sept 28 PTI A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple g...

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. The US company had challenged Transport for Londons decision in late 2019 not to r...

HC pulls up Delhi Police for forcibly evicting woman from her matrimonial home

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for forcibly evicting a woman from her matrimonial home and directed the Commissioner to take action against the officers who evicted her before the expiry of the stipulated period. ...

IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that he was aware of Rahul Tewatias batting ability but he was not expecting a knock of such quality from him. His remark came as Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 53 runs as Rajasthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020