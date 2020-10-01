Left Menu
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan® Pizza

Brand Marks 40th Pan-iversary by Declaring October Global Pizza Month and Raising a Slice to Toast in Over 50 Countries PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1980s delivered many icons, but none more memorable or cheesier than the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza.

Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan® Pizza
Brand Marks 40th Pan-iversary by Declaring October Global Pizza Month and Raising a Slice to Toast in Over 50 Countries PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1980s delivered many icons, but none more memorable or cheesier than the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza. The menu item forever changed the pizza-eating experience, and at 40, it continues to exceed expectations as the most satisfying and most indulgent pizza around. In honor of the icon, Pizza Hut is hosting a celebration across 55 of its global markets, declaring October Global Pizza Month and serving up specials for fans around the world. The celebration will spotlight the evolution of the iconic dish, as well as the brand's story of "now that's delivering," which speaks to its global reach, accessibility and commitment to making it easier for everyone to get what they want. The digital-first campaign delivers on the promise that the Pan Pizza is the ultimate in satisfaction and that Pizza Hut International delivers the most satisfying experience anywhere, anytime. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8771351-pizza-hut-the-original-pan-the-ultimate-in-satisfaction/ "No one loves pizza more than us. And to this day, there is nothing more satisfying or more unifying than that first, tasty bite," said Vipul Chawla, president, Pizza Hut International. "It is simply in our DNA to deliver accessible happiness. We're constantly thinking about a second serving – bigger, better and more innovative menu items that bring the world together, one Pan at a time." Since 1958, Pizza Hut has set out to make its pies with the finest ingredients, never compromising on taste or taking shortcuts. Today, recognizing that consumers want more from their eating experience, Pizza Hut delivers with new ways to be iconic by adapting to culture, staying original and contributing to the greater good.

"Pizza Hut has never lost the passion or taste for what inspired the Original Pan Pizza in 1980," said Ana Maria Rodriguez, chief food innovation and quality officer, Pizza Hut International. "We always put our food and our customers first. Since our most classic menu item debuted 40 years ago, we remain forward-looking and forever young, curating ideas from around the globe to continue delivering with each Pan pie." Pizza Hut's Pan-iversary delivers with global fan giveaways, special offers and more. Stay up-to-date visit www.pizzahut.com or follow on your regional Pizza Hut social channels.

