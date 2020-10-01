Left Menu
Development News Edition

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (PIX), by Andy Bruce, 874 words) The missing grandparents: families mourn elder generation lost to COVID-19 Sept 27 - Mel Solomon loved to sing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRANDPARENTS (PIX), moved, 1,070 words) Height of fashion?

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:31 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job PALAISEAU, Sept 28 - A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. (FRANCE-TATTOO/TEACHER (TV, PIX), by Lucien Libert, 325 words)

"Big opportunity": Cuba's entrepreneurs reinvent to survive pandemic HAVANA, Sept 30 - From a restaurant mixing take-away cocktails to a cosmetics company delivering home-made products by bicycle, Cuba's entrepreneurs - no strangers to hardship - are coping with the coronavirus shutdown in innovative ways. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CUBA-ENTREPRENEURS (FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Marc Frank and Anett Rios, 701 words)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a flying paramedic LONDON, Sept 29 - Paramedics in England's remote, rugged Lake District region have been testing a jet suit that gets them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot. (BRITAIN-JETSUIT/RESCUE (TV), moved, 301 words)

Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires PAISLEY, Sept 29 - In the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. (USA-WILDFIRES/INMATES (PIX, TV), by Adrees Latif, 509 words)

Young Afghan female mountaineer plans next summit to 'show the world what we can do' KABUL, Sept 30 - Eighteen-year old Fatima Sultani and a team of nine young mountaineers are hoping to climb Afghanistan's Mir Samir mountain and after that travel to Nepal to summit the world's highest peak, Mount Everest. (AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/MOUNTAINEERING (TV, PIX), by Orooj Hakimi and Hameed Farzad, 338 words)

A tale of two Britains: homes market boom deepens social divide LONDON, Sept 30 - Claire Tomlinson dreams of buying a three-bedroom house in the leafy northern English town of Sandbach but now finds herself priced out of the market, a story that is becoming all too familiar in Britain in the pandemic era. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (PIX), by Andy Bruce, 874 words)

The missing grandparents: families mourn elder generation lost to COVID-19 Sept 27 - Mel Solomon loved to sing. Even after Alzheimer's Disease stole most of his memory, Mel sang to his newborn grandson Joshua, who was born in 2019, his daughter Laura Solomon recalled. "My father couldn't really articulate himself well any more, but the music never disappeared," she said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRANDPARENTS (PIX), moved, 1,070 words)

Height of fashion? Clothes mountains build up as recycling breaks down MADRID/NAIROBI, Sept 30 - Clothes recycling is the pressure-release valve of fast fashion, and it's breaking under COVID-19 curbs. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TEXTILES-RECYCLING (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Sonya Dowsett and George Obulutsa, 1,193 words)

Thailand's 'rule breaker' school uniforms challenge tradition BANGKOK, Sept 29 - In Thai classrooms, showing a rebellious or creative streak through what you wear is difficult. (THAILAND-FASHION/SCHOOL UNIFORMS (TV, PIX), by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Jorge Silva, 298 words)

Unequal education: Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools YORK, Sept 29 - Natalie Cruz, 12, missed math and language arts instruction one recent morning because the school's virtual interface would not load. Carlos, her 8-year-old brother, sat beside her at the kitchen table, studying with last year's workbooks because the district had yet to supply him with a PC, weeks after instruction started online. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PENNSYLVANIA-EDUCATION (INSIGHT, PIX), by Nathan Layne, 1516 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE U.S. ELECTION FACTBOX-Five ways the U.S. elections could affect equity markets

GRAPHIC-Steady growth to record crash: How the pandemic recast Trump's economic record FACTBOX-Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight amid pandemic, Supreme Court fight

FACTBOX-How a Biden presidency would transform the U.S. energy landscape TIMELINE-From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

FACTBOX-'Will you shut up, man?' - quotes from the first Trump-Biden debate FACTBOX-Fact-checking U.S. economic claims in tumultuous Trump-Biden debate

EXPLAINER-President Trump asked the Proud Boys to "stand by." Who are they? FACTBOX-What are the steps to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court?

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers TRACKING COVID-19

EXPLAINER-Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

Vaccine bootcamp: how your body uses different kinds of vaccines to develop immunity (https://tmsnrt.rs/34cAleD) GRAPHIC-New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise in 27 states for two straight weeks (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

FACTBOX-Sticking points over EU's post-COVID recovery package FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu) U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0)

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE) Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 (https://reut.rs/38zyAtI)

FACTBOX-Selected quotes as COVID-19 pandemic reaches new milestone OTHER EXPLANATORY CONTENT

FACTBOX-How a temporary U.S. ban could destroy TikTok FACTBOX-Meet the lawyers behind the upcoming U.S./Google antitrust showdown

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new ruler to seek stability among fractious, powerful neighbours EXPLAINER-Who's fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, and why does it matter?

FACTBOX-New faces, new jobs in Poland's conservative government FACTBOX-Big Oil's climate targets

FACTBOX-Which bacteria could be behind elephant deaths in Zimbabwe and Botswana? GRAPHIC-By the numbers: The chasm where the corner cafe used to be (Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects PIL seeking independent inquiry into alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

SC rejects PIL seeking independent inquiry into alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic in the country....

Escorts tractor sales rise 9 pc in September

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts on Thursday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 11,851 units in September 2020It had sold 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019, the company said in a BSE filingDomestic tractor sales in...

Champions League guide: 32 teams set to learn group foes

The 32 elite teams in the Champions League groups drawn Thursday will feature 12 former winners and four newcomers on European soccers biggest club stage. Defending champion Bayern Munichs six titles are among 47 held by this years lineup f...

Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended share trading for the full day on Thursday as a glitch in its electronic trading system caused the worst outage ever suffered by the worlds third-largest stock market. The shutdown frustrated investors loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020