Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's First Integrative Oncology Healthtech platform, ZenOnco.io, recognized at ESMO for its Artificial Intelligence-Based Free Cancer Treatment Guidance

ZenOnco.io, the World's First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform, has received global recognition at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Virtual Congress on September 21, 2020 for introducing the World's First Artificial Intelligence-based tool to generate directional cancer treatment reports free of cost

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:32 IST
World's First Integrative Oncology Healthtech platform, ZenOnco.io, recognized at ESMO for its Artificial Intelligence-Based Free Cancer Treatment Guidance
ZenOnco.io logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZenOnco.io, the World's First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform, has received global recognition at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Virtual Congress on September 21, 2020 for introducing the World's First Artificial Intelligence-based tool to generate directional cancer treatment reports free of cost: ZIOPAR (ZenOnco.io Integrative Oncology Preliminary Assessment Report). This tool is accessible for free at https://zenonco.io/ziopar/. This is soon after ZenOnco.io launched India's first online cancer community - CANNECT dedicated to connecting cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and other healthcare professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire each other. Cancer warriors can join CANNECT for free at https://zenonco.io/community/.

Both these accomplishments have been in collaboration with its sister concern Love Heals Cancer (section 80G registered NGO). ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer guide cancer patients free of cost in their treatment journey right from the beginning: This includes choosing the right oncologist / hospital, multi-disciplinary tumor board, getting diagnostic tests, managing side effects of treatment, chemo drugs at affordable price, onco-nutrition consultation, emotional wellness, home care, and connecting with other cancer warriors. ZenOnco.io provides 360-degree care to cancer patients through its in-house team of dedicated doctors available 24/7 to guide cancer patients in their treatment journey.

The ratio of oncologists to cancer patients is poor at 1:2000 in India, which results in a low quality of care for many cancer patients. 85 per cent cancer patients prefer to know the possible treatment options. ZIOPAR provides Artificial Intelligence-based directional cancer treatment reports free of cost to patients to guide them on possible treatment options, covering both medical as well as complementary treatment approaches. Cancer patients are required to provide six basic inputs that determine the output of the report (detailed up to 20-25 pages), with information on medical treatment options, diagnostic tests required, and complementary treatment approaches (including guidelines on nutrition, fitness, stress-management, and symptom management).

ZIOPAR is based on standard protocols, guidelines and research by esteemed organizations in oncology, such as ESMO, Society of Integrative Oncology (SIO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and others. ZIOPAR has already benefitted 21,000 plus cancer patients and caregivers across 16 countries by providing detailed directional cancer treatment reports. ZIOPAR is free to use to empower and educate millions of cancer patients in knowing their possible treatment options, asking the right questions to their doctors, and being confident in their treatment.

CANNECT is another free platform introduced by ZenOnco.io to make quality Integrative Oncology cancer care accessible to all. It connects cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and other healthcare professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire each other. "Being recognised globally at the ESMO Annual Virtual Congress 2020 is a testimony to our dedication to making quality Integrative Oncology cancer care accessible to all. ZIOPAR is the result of countless months of efforts puts in by oncologists, scientists, technology team and feedback from patients. It empowers cancer patients to ask the right questions to ensure that they are on the right treatment path. We have already helped 21,000 plus cancer patients through ZIOPAR, but there is still a huge scope to help millions of more cancer patients. We are also very proud to launch India's first cancer community - CANNECT to bring together thousands of cancer warriors," said Kishan Shah, Co-founder of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer.

"ZIOPAR is an advanced tool based on Artificial Intelligence and protocols issued by international bodies. The purpose of the tool is to educate and empower cancer patients to know their indicative treatment plan on both medical as well as complementary treatment fronts. Along with guidance on treatment, we have also been receiving requests from thousands of cancer patients that they want to connect with other cancer warriors who have either gone through a similar cancer journey or are going through it. CANNECT brings together all cancer warriors so that they can connect with, learn from and inspire each other. Because we heal together in a community," said Dimple Parmar, Co-founder of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Live Unfiltered. The New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. Limited to 15 units, available for booking only on the MINI O...

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020.

Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020. Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,07,257.64 3.22 1.80-4.00 I. Call Money 7,719.72 ...

Swedish c.bank can use all tools if recovery hits trouble, minutes show

Swedens economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but there are risks ahead which may require the central bank to use all its tools in the fight, the minutes of the Riksbanks September policy meeting showed on Thursday. If the...

AiMeD Unveils Figure of Growth Rate of Indian Medical Device Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir As India geared up to fight the COVID-19 crisis, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry relentlessly worked at the fore front to combat the crisis. Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMED on beha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020