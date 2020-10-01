PepsiCo India partners with United Way Delhi to Launch #WhyWaste - A special Initiative to Create Awareness on Upcycling of Plastic

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with the Government of India's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' initiative PepsiCo India in partnership with United Way Delhi has launched a unique digital initiative #WhyWaste. As part of the program, community members such as school & college students, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and general public are being encouraged to share creative ideas to reuse and upcycle plastic waste generated at home and/or communities. A special microsite www.whywaste.co.in has been created for submitting entries in form of 'DIY videos/pic', slogans & posters and one-minute pitch videos around plastic waste management. The initiative has so far has received over 2200+ entries from schools and college. Residents from these RWAs across Delhi-NCR are being encouraged to make eco-bricks that would then be collected and recycled.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Sachin S Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi said, "As we contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, it is important to find newer and creative solutions. The #WhyWaste campaign has been one such opportunity wherein communities came together to take a conscious step towards upcycling plastic generated at home." Announcing the launch of the program, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India said, "Aligned with its philosophy of Winning with Purpose, PepsiCo India is always on the lookout for opportunities to create awareness around sustainably managing plastics. Our intent clearly is to make sure that plastics never become waste. Our latest program, #WhyWaste is a unique community driven initiative where change makers and sustainability champions have all come together to do their bit in creating a better environment. We are happy to collaborate with a partner like United Way to massify the sustainability message within schools, colleges, RWAs etc. It is amazing to see the response received in spite of the current operating environment." About the Jury All submitted entries will be judged by an elite jury including the likes of Ms. Namrata Rana, Director, Strategy and Brand, Futurescape, Mr. Ripu Daman, Founder, Ploggers India, Ms. Tamanna Sharma, Founder, Earthling First and Capt. Manju Minhas, Founding Director, Sifar Ziya and Mr. Zia Haq, Associate Editor, Public Policy and Agriculture, Hindustan Times. As a part of the program, GEM Enviro will be collecting all the used plastic waste from participating RWAs. Winning individuals and RWAs will be rewarded with exciting prizes, recycled furniture and honored as Sustainable Warriors. Apart from the winners, every participant was also awarded with an e-certificate for their valuable contribution towards environment sustainability.

About PepsiCo India PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest MNC food and beverage businesses in India. PepsiCo India has been consistently investing in the country and has built an expansive beverage and snack food business supported by 62 plants across foods and beverages. PepsiCo India's diverse portfolio includes iconic brands like Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker. About United Way Delhi United Way Delhi (UWD) is an independent local not-for-profit organization affiliated to the United Way Worldwide Family – one of the World's Largest Leadership with 1800 affiliate chapters across 41 countries. United Way Delhi (UWD) since 2008, is working actively to advance the 'common good' for the local community through innovative interventions and partnerships.

