Left Menu
Development News Edition

GBW, a Sonata Software company powers Outlook India's comprehensive study on the Indian consumer (Mood-of-the-Nation) through its world-class Customer Experience (CX) Platform

Functionally and technically, jointly managed by the Indian and Australian teams, the study ran virtually in three mini survey campaigns via email for Outlook India subscribers, website and social media page visitors. Commenting on the first-of-its-kind project for Sonata after the acquisition of GBW, Mr. Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software said, "The Outlook India Mood of the Nation survey exceeded client expectations with its response rate and garnered extremely useful insights on buying behaviours and customer willingness to spend.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:37 IST
GBW, a Sonata Software company powers Outlook India's comprehensive study on the Indian consumer (Mood-of-the-Nation) through its world-class Customer Experience (CX) Platform

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GBW's unique structured, programmatic approach to end-to-end customer feedback management solution, that leverages the proprietary survey set up, management, reporting and analytics platform - KODO, was behind the study of spending patterns and buying behaviour of Outlook India's readers and subscribers in the current scenario. The solution was conceived using Design Thinking principles and further developed using the PlatformationTM approach, Sonata's unique framework for digital transformation. This is Sonata's first fully customized program for the Indian market. Functionally and technically, jointly managed by the Indian and Australian teams, the study ran virtually in three mini survey campaigns via email for Outlook India subscribers, website and social media page visitors.

Commenting on the first-of-its-kind project for Sonata after the acquisition of GBW, Mr. Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software said, "The Outlook India Mood of the Nation survey exceeded client expectations with its response rate and garnered extremely useful insights on buying behaviours and customer willingness to spend. This is a game changer. I believe this is a great example of how the Sonata - GBW enhanced CX (CXe) framework can be implemented to set up an end-to-end CX strategy based on measurements, using the GBW KODO platform to correlate operational data to CX data to get meaningful insights to act on and continuously improve customer experience across all channels. " Mr. Grant Salmon, CEO of GBW commented, "We are very happy with the smooth and seamless integration of our entities - Sonata and GBW- which was well- demonstrated with the successful implementation of the Outlook India Mood of the Nation program. We are excited to add Sonata's deep and extensive technical expertise and geographical outreach to our proven domain capabilities and present an unbeatable range of offerings to clients." "GBW/Sonata enabled Outlook with a robust and responsive platform was able to drive a very insightful study of the Mood-of-the-Nation. The data analysis and insighting that this platform enabled was truly world-class, the icing on the cake was the speed with which the platform was activated for our survey - in a span of two weeks. Truly unprecedented in many ways," said Indranil Roy (CEO - Outlook Group). Sonata's acquisition of GBW, the Australia headquartered global CX measurement company in April this year was to address the growing needs of customers wanting to implement end-to-end CX strategies combining CX data with OX i.e. operational data and enhance customer experience directly correlating to business metric and employee incentivisation. The Outlook Mood-of-the-Nation project is an endorsement of that strategy of how quickly such an initiative can be set up and run showcasing the power of the GBW KODO platform.

Since the acquisition, Sonata and GBW have gone to each other's clients with this joint value proposition and find the results extremely gratifying. Clients are endorsing the view that they need a more integrated CX strategy, rather than a solo approach. About Sonata Software About GBW Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099278/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Danish PM responds to climate demands with $1.6 billion green fund

Denmarks prime minister on Tuesday pledged to spend 1.58 billion on new climate initiatives in response to calls from business leaders and politicians for quicker action towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Danish government has sa...

Maha: Leopard strays in residential area; search on

The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtras Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official saidThe leopard strayed into the Patlipada area of the city on Sunda...

Bank of Spain warns crisis might be deeper than worst-case scenario

Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday warned that potential harsher measures to contain the recent wave of COVID-19 contagion in the country may lead to an even deeper crisis than the banks worst-case scenario. Spain, one...

Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Congress vis-a- vis the new farm legislations, saying those who did not even provide Minimum Support Price MSP for commodities other than paddy and wheat were now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020