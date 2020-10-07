Top Tips for Wheelchair Users: Common Problems of Sitting in Wheelchair Position

More than 2.5 million people in the United States use a wheelchair to get around and do daily tasks. Wheelchairs are so popular because they allow people to resume normal activities, even with a disability.

However, without proper posture, you can experience discomfort and other negative side effects. Continue reading to discover how sitting in wheelchair positions all day can affect your body!

Pelvic Obliquity

One of the challenges wheelchair users face is pelvic obliquity.

Pelvic obliquity occurs when a portion of your pelvis is higher up than the other half. People who struggle with this often look like they are sitting awkwardly or to one side. This is because pelvic obliquity puts your spine in a curved position that can lead to pinched nerves and pain.

This is a large issue because half of your spine is under immense pressure that can affect other parts of the body.

Solution

To fix this problem, you will have to seek professional help. A doctor can help you correct your spine and reposition it to a natural position. The earlier you catch this issue, the more reversible it is. Never wait to fix this problem, as neglecting your spine can lead to irreversible issues.

An adjustable cushion in a triangular or quadrant shape can help reposition your spine to that you aren't in pain. Hip belts can also be worn to help pull an individual into the correct posture. Try to support the side where most of the pressure is falling. It can help relieve pain and provides you with more stability.

Pelvic Migration

Proper wheelchair positioning is so important because it can prevent other back problems and falling out of a chair.

Most people that have trouble sitting in their chair slouch, which can lead to them slipping out. When someone has pelvic migration their pelvis leans forward while sitting which can make falling out of the chair much easier. Pelvic migration mainly occurs because of self-propulsion and weakness.

In a sitting position, your body should be as close to a 90-degree angle as possible. With pelvic migration, however, your lower spine becomes curved and can place a lot of pressure on your back.

Solution

If you are looking for Everlasting Comfort cushions, try searching for ones with a triangle shape.

The support cushion that you sit on should have a lower point than you sit over, with 2 sides gradually getting taller to reshape the spine. It may feel like you are leaning too far forward when you first use this cushion. Over time, your spine will straighten out and become more comfortable.

You can also try simple stretches, like touching your toes, to fully extend your spine. This will help pull your back into position and relieve pressure on lower parts of the back.

Scoliosis

It is common for people in a wheelchair to lean towards a certain side if they are in pain.

Although this can offer a bit of relief at first, it can turn into scoliosis. Scoliosis is a condition in which your spine is out of alignment and looks similar to an "s" shape. It is important to monitor posture when you are going through puberty because that is when it typically happens.

Scoliosis may feel like normal back pain at first, however, it worsens over time. Many people report a feeling of pressure, weakness, and numbing with scoliosis. This is especially common in people in wheelchairs because they have a limited range of motion.

Solution

To fix minor cases of scoliosis, you must exercise and get professional help from a physical therapist or doctor.

Some people say that yoga can help relieve scoliosis symptoms. This is a therapeutic solution that can help you in many ways. Talk to your doctor about yoga for wheelchair users. There are also many stretches that you can do to reduce pain.

If you want to prevent and realign your spine, you may want to use a support cushion. Place the cushion on or around the area that you tend to put your weight on. This can help you sit more comfortably and reduce the curvature of your spine.

Anterior Pelvic Tilt

Anterior pelvic tilt happens when your pelvis is leaning forward, toward your knees.

People that deal with anterior pelvic tilt often sit with their back arched and them facing toward the ceiling. If you suffer from this, you can have serious spine problems and your digestion can be impacted.

It can be difficult to socialize with others when you have anterior pelvic tilt because it is hard to make eye contact. Other issues that could happen from this are constipation and increased urinary tract infections.

Solution

Supportive wheelchairs and proper positioning can help prevent anterior pelvic tilt.

Doctors recommend using an anti-thrust cushion for your lower back. This type of cushion will help by repositioning your pelvis backward, to a more natural position. Two-piece belts can also help provide comfort and support when you are feeling pain.

Posterior Pelvic Tilt

One of the most common problems with sitting in wheelchair positions is the posterior pelvic tilt.

Posterior pelvic tilt happens when your pelvis is angled backward and your torso is leaning forward. The most obvious sign of this issue is when your head is looking down toward the floor.

Another way to identify this problem is occurring is by monitoring voice projection and breathing patterns. With posterior pelvic tilt, your spine becomes shaped like a "C" and can restrict breathing and speaking. This form of your spine can even put you more at risk for choking.

Without caring for this issue, constipation and bladder issues will increase.

Solution

If you are suffering from posterior pelvic tilt, there are a couple of solutions that you can try. Many people recommend doing exercise to increase leg and abdomen muscles. Strengthening them helps improve posture and prevent tilting.

You can use a lumbar roller every day to help prevent pelvic tilt. Some people place a cushion behind their pelvis while seated to ensure comfort.

Pressure and Pinched Nerves

Common issues that arise from being in a wheelchair are increased pressure and pinched nerves.

For every 100,000 adults, 85 people experience pinched nerves every year in the United States. Although they are more common for people over the age of 50, they can happen at any age.

Sitting in wheelchair positions can put pressure on your lower back and spine. This can cause pressure on other areas of your back and lead to pinched nerves. If you have difficulty moving or a loss of range of movement, you might have a pinched nerve.

If you constantly lean towards one side in your wheelchair, you may also get pinched nerves.

Solution

If you are dealing with built-up pressure and pinched nerves, you must do your best to maintain a proper posture.

Some people require abdomen exercises to strengthen the core. With a stronger core, you can hold yourself in an upright position and prevent nerves from constricting. Stretching and using foam rollers can also prevent pinched nerves and keep you sitting comfortably.

Try talking to your doctor about over-the-counter medications that can help relieve pain. You should also avoid heavy lifting or moving in strange positions, as they can worsen the problem.

Pressure Sores

Pressure sores (also known as bedsores or pressure ulcers) can be a painful side effect of sitting in a wheelchair all day.

Pressure sores are common for people that use wheelchairs because of prolonged pressure on their bottoms. These sores can happen to everyone and occur when there are injuries to skin and tissue, especially if friction occurs. The tailbone is one of the most common places you see this injury, but it can also happen on your heels and hips.

Depending on how long you have been sitting down, it can take hours to days for bedsores to occur, so always be on the lookout. Swelling, changes in skin texture, and tenderness are common symptoms of pressure sores that you should watch out for.

Solution

To prevent pressure sores you should frequently shift positions in your wheelchair. This will help ensure the pressure is evenly distributed.

Many people recommend lifting yourself or having someone assist you every hour so that bedsores don't occur. This can also help improve blood flow and prevent other issues. Cushions are also a great way to reduce pain, they can relieve pressure and provide you more support.

Sitting in Wheelchair Positions With Comfort

If you are sitting in wheelchair positions all day, you likely feel discomfort from time to time.

There are many problems that can arise from sitting all day, but luckily, there are also many solutions. Sitting in a wheelchair, without good posture, can tilt your pelvis and misalign your spine.

It is important that you monitor your back pain and posture so that you can determine what changes need to be made. Yoga, stretching, and support cushions can help fix your spine and other areas of discomfort. Never hesitate to reach out to your doctor if you are in pain.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)