Industry leaders to meet and discuss disruptive trends and future landscape for AIoT Automation Business in India at Virtual Tenth Edition 'AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020'

The 10th edition of AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020, India's first and largest comprehensive AIoT event, is being held on 9th October as a Digital Event. Backed by reputed industry player- MediaTek, the forum will congregate CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, OEMs and startups across key industries such as IT/ ITeS, Smart Homes, Automobile, Manufacturing, Retail, Utilities, Logistics, Smart Devices, Connected Mobility and Real estate, Automation etc., along with Government officials and investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Artificial Internet of things (AIoT).

IoT needs AI to realize enterprise potential. According to a study by Deloitte, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and Big Data Analytics are the big four technologies that could provide the bedrock to connect organizations, generate data, and drive more intelligent operations. A recent IoT industry spending report revealed that the Asia Pacific accounted for most of the spending on IoT in 2019, with India spending $20.6 billion. However, any path-breaking development is surrounded by issues and challenges that need consensus-building, analysis, and groupthink. The AIoT conclave provides a platform for collective thinking that can lead the way to build an inclusive IoT-led innovation and technology ecosystem in India.

"MediaTek has been at the forefront of enabling the global AIoT ecosystem. We aim to empower the next wave of technology disruption and drive the rapid development of the digital economy. MediaTek has been collaborating with industry leaders to create solutions that accelerate the smart AIoT ecosystem and provide platforms for smart factories, smart cities, and smart homes. Given our focus on the transformative segment, we are looking forward to an insightful discussion on the advances in AIoT and the path towards an automated world during the 10th Edition of the AIoT Innovation Forum 2020," said, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communications, MediaTek India, while speaking about the event. "We warmly welcome the industry to the 10th Annual AIoT Innovation Forum, 2020, which is themed around the growing need and adoption of AI across all things connected. Hundreds of millions of IoT devices will be connected to the internet over the next few years. With the integration of AI capabilities, these devices can become smarter, unlocking newer intelligent experiences. This plethora of newer AIoT use-cases will enrich our lives at personal, home, business, and society levels. So, it is imperative for industry leaders to discuss how we can together innovate, catalyze and build a powerful and meaningful AIoT ecosystem," said Neil Shah, Partner & Vice President, Counterpoint Research.

The conclave is the brainchild of Konnect Worldwide Business Media, India's leading live business media and events company that engages people and enriches businesses worldwide. "Virtual AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020 will help in strategizing a strong vision of AIoT landscape in India. This is an ideal platform to bring the key influencers and decision-makers at a single platform. This year's event will highlight the most innovative advancements in technologies that are affecting AIoT in India. There will be real-life case studies and experiences covering the entire Internet of Things ecosystem including Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Cars, Industry 4.0, Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT Security and Digital Automation Innovations," said Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media views, while expressing his excitement about the event.

Being a digital event, the event will witness above 300 attendees coupled with 15 plus speakers. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.