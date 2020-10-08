These Are the Common Types of Replacement Windows

Have you been feeling a draft in your home? Or did a recent storm cause a window to crack? Many things can cause window problems. But knowing your options for the types of replacement windows can help.

So whenever you do have a window issue, you can choose the right window for you. Keep reading to learn more about some common window types.

Single-Hung Windows

One of the most common types of replacement windows is single-hung windows. They look like a standard window, and you can raise the lower part to let air in.

Letting cool air can be nice when your home is too warm. Also, the neutral design of these windows makes them perfect for almost any room.

Some single-hung windows let you move the sash in so that you can clean the outside of the window. That way, you don't have to go outside or get on a ladder for upper levels.

You can find single-hung windows with a few panes or many, so you can get the right size. Then, you can replace your old window without much hassle.

Double-Hung Windows

A double-hung window is a close cousin to the single-hung window. Both look very similar, but you can move the lower and upper parts of the window.

That can come in handy if you want to allow warm air closer to the ceiling. Instead of raising your window, you can lower it.

However, double-hung windows are more expensive. They also have more mechanical parts that can break.

Despite those issues, double-hung windows are more flexible than single-hung. So if you're looking at replacement windows with more functions, consider double-hung.

Casement Windows

You should also consider casement windows when shopping for replacement windows. Casement windows look good in almost any home. They open out, and air can flow in and out easily.

While single-hung and double-hung windows offer decent ventilation, they can only open so much. However, you can open the casement window on a nice day and let more air into your house.

These windows have a hinge on one side, and there's usually a latch on the other. You can open the latch to open the window, and you should be able to lock the window.

That way, you can enjoy nice weather, but you shouldn't have to risk your safety for a casement window.

Picture Windows

If you want replacement styles that offer a lot of light, consider picture windows. You can't always open a picture window, but they can be big and let a lot of light in.

A picture window is excellent if your house doesn't have much light already. By installing the picture window, you can let more natural light in during the day.

They're a great option if you have a nice view of nature, but you can use them in any house. However, you should consider your home so that you can place the picture window in the best place.

These windows are best for rooms that need a lot of light. But the room should be in a position where the sun can get in for much of the day.

Sliding Windows

Sliding windows belong to the category of function replacement window styles. Instead of sliding the window up or down or opening the window out, you slide it to the side.

By opening half of the window, you can let more air in. They're excellent if you need a lot of ventilation, and they look good in almost any home.

These windows typically have two panes, and you can slide one over the other to open and close the window.

You will need to make sure the window runners stay clean so that the window can move easily. Most windows have some sort of metal, and that can develop rust, so you'll need to remove that to keep your window in good condition.

Storm Windows

When looking at different types of replacement windows, consider if they're compatible with storm windows. A storm window works with another window type, and it can improve energy efficiency with single-pane windows.

They can reduce the airflow in and out of your home, and that can keep your energy bill from skyrocketing. A storm window can also provide extra protection for kids when you want to open your windows.

The screen acts as a barrier even when the window itself is open. Also, that screen can keep bugs from getting into your home.

If your window replacement is compatible with a storm window, it's worth the investment in safety and energy efficiency.

Awning Windows

If you want to open your windows but you have frequent rainstorms, consider awning windows. They have a hinge at the top, and they open outward.

You can still let some air in, but the window's design prevents rain from getting into your house. The awning window offers a unique look, and you can use it even when it's not raining.

While they aren't as popular as other kinds of replacement windows, they can look good and work well. You can open the window like you would a casement window.

However, the hinge placement can be a unique look, and you can match it to your home's aesthetic.

Projection Windows

Projection windows use three different windows, and they're at different angles. The angles make the windows reach out of the house, and that can make your room look bigger.

They look similar to bay windows, but the angles are smaller, so the difference isn't as extreme. Projection windows can be nice if you have to replace a large window.

You don't have to go with the standard single-hung or double-hung window style. And depending on the size you get, the can offer a lot of light.

These windows look good in front of your house, but you can put them anywhere that makes sense.

Accent Windows

If you have to replace a small window, consider accent windows. They come in rectangular shapes, but they also can have different designs.

Accent windows don't usually open, so they're best for adding visual interest to a room. You can put one in a hallway or an extra bathroom. These windows also work well in an attic or another small space.

They can let in a little bit of light, but you don't have to worry about maintaining the window's mechanism.

You can choose the right design of the accent window, so that makes them some of the most versatile replacement window styles. That way, you can get the perfect replacement window.

Glass Block Windows

Another more visual type of window is a glass block window. This window uses glass blocks and mortar to hold them together.

In most cases, you can't open the window, but it can keep your home more private. Because of that, they're a great window type for bathrooms, laundry rooms, and hallways.

If you need a small replacement window for your laundry room, you can find a glass block window with a vent. You can connect the dryer hose to let out the air.

Then, you can have some ventilation, but you don't have to worry about someone opening the window or messing with the setup. Glass block windows aren't for everyone, but they can let light in easily.

Basement Hopper Windows

If you spend a lot of time in your basement, you should look at basement hopper windows. They have a hinge at the bottom and open in at the top to let air into your basement.

The window goes near the bottom of your house on the outside, and it can help with airflow and light. However, you should consider when you open it because small bugs may be able to get into your home.

Still, a basement hopper window is one of a few underrated window replacement types. If you have an old basement window, a hopper can be a useful upgrade.

You can use the window like any other type, but it has the perfect design for the average basement window.

Skylights

Moving from the basement to the attic, you can use a skylight as a replacement window. A skylight lets light in from the sky, so it typically goes on the top floor.

You can find a skylight that opens to provide ventilation, or you can get a fixed window that allows for more light. These lights work especially well in sunrooms, but you can put them anywhere.

However, they can lead to excess heat during the summer. And during the winter, the skylight can let too much heat out.

Consider if you currently have a skylight that needs replacing. You can add a skylight, but consider an energy-efficient one if you frequently face extreme temperatures.

The Best Types of Replacement Windows

Whether you've had some high energy bills or notice a crack in a window, you may need a replacement. But you should consider a few types of replacement windows.

While you can replace the current window with the same model, you may want to change things up. Keep these window types in mind next time you renovate your home.

