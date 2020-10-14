Successive Technologies is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

NOIDA, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Successive Technologies, a next-gen technology services company headquartered in India, has featured in the Great Place to Work-Certified™. The Great Place to Work® survey polled more than 2 million employees from 4000+ organizations across India to determine India's Best Workplaces in 2020. In a rigorous assessment process, Successive excels on the 5 dimensions that are a hallmark of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Commenting on the announcement, the CEO of Successive Technologies, Sid Pandey, said: "We are extremely proud of today's Great Place to Work® ranking. It reflects the excellent effort of everyone at Successive to create a shared culture of trust. It is an example, how we attract, retain, develop, and empower our people globally. Research confirms that high-trust organizations also have higher-performing teams. Our success depends on the passion, hunger, and dedication of our people to deliver great service to our clients, partners, and everyone. We are delighted that our aim to make Successive Technologies a great place to work has once again been acknowledged." The 2020 Great Place to Work® results proves that Successive employees are inspired to join, stay, and grow within the organization. And, creating an engaging 'Great Place to Work for all' is fundamental to success. The workforce feels that the enterprise provides a remarkable service to society by delivering work opportunities to people. They feel empowered to make decisions that encourage work-life balance and appreciate the inclusive management style. Characterized by a feeling of family and a positive nurturing environment, employees feel they can grow and are rewarded for great performance. Employees are also inspired by the active engagement of Successive in the local communities aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

"Many congratulations on building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in your organization," said Wilma Mohapatra Vice President & Head - Best Companies Study, India at Great Place To Work® Institute. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results," she added. More information on the award is available on the Great Place to Work® website. About Successive Technologies Founded in 2012, Successive is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for the speed of modern business. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. Through our innovative approach, thought process, and automation mindset, we help businesses build a strong foundation of business transformation and customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.successive.tech. Drop us a line at: social@successive.tech PWR PWR.