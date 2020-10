DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 14

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

** AUSTRIA - Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel gives a budget speech in parliament - 0800 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at State Department. - 1245 GMT ** TURKEY - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the coronavirus science board and then holds a news conference. - 1600 GMT ** KUWAIT – Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah received Qatari Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the airport on Wednesday. ** BAGHDAD – Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Baghdad, where he will first meet separately with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. ** PARAMARIBO, Suriname – A team of Ministers from Suriname will visit Guyana from Wednesday to Friday to continue discussions on various initiatives started by the Presidents of the two countries in August. (to Oct 16). NEW DELHI – Top U.S. diplomat Stephen Biegun will visit India to follow up on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Oct. 6 conversation with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in Tokyo. (to Oct 14)

CAMBODIA, KUALA LUMPUR, VIENTIANE, BANGKOK, SINGAPORE – Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand, and pay a transit visit to Singapore (to Oct. 15) ATHENS - Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Athens MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets minister for foreign affairs of Italy Luigi Di Maio in Moscow; ministers will hold a news conference after talks. - 1000 GMT

DHAKA – U.S/ Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun will visit Dhaka (to Oct. 16) ANKARA - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds talks in capital Ankara RIYADH - Fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit video conference. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to European lawmakers on batteries in the EU. - 1500 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund officials conduct press briefings and news conferences - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council Charles Michel hold a summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European social partners. GENEVA - WTO's general council meets. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

** PARIS – The Foreign Ministers of Zbigniew Rau (Poland), Jean-Yves Drian (France) and Heiko Maas (Germany) the so-called Weimer Triangle, will meet for the first time in four years in Paris on Thursday, ** PARIS - France's Foreign Minister heads to Algeria for bilateral talks, will include meetings with senior officials and focus on bilateral ties, Libya and Mali. (to Oct 16) BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at Villa Borsig in Berlin - 1400 GMT.

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a statement ahead of a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Défense Minister Sergei Shoigu will make an official visit to Kazakhstan & hold talks with the country's military and political leadership on multidisciplinary cooperation. GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

HANOI - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will arrive in Hanoi for a four-day visit. (To Oct. 21) BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

** BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers hold virtual meeting via teleconference (to Oct 23) MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT.

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election. EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election. United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election. Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07 GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08 MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting. KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election. HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 Luxembourg – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to Dec 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Commision vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

