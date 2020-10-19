Left Menu
Young business entrepreneur - Rahul Gangwani is an inspiration for the youth, as he successfully manages various real estate business establishments

Rahul Gangwani, a 28-year-old business entrepreneur, is taking the world by storm as he continues to expand his business even during this time of lockdown and pandemic. Rahul is an expert in the field of Business Management and Financial consultancy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:58 IST
Rahul Gangwani. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): Rahul Gangwani, a 28-year-old business entrepreneur, is taking the world by storm as he continues to expand his business even during this time of lockdown and pandemic. Rahul is an expert in the field of Business Management and Financial consultancy. Rahul completed his graduation from a recognized University; he got his training of Business Management and Financial Consultancy from the UK. Soon he started exploring his entrepreneurial adventures and soon exuberantly carried his family business venture to another level and is still working hard to achieve the desired success in life. His life mantra is - "Dream big, work hard and seize the opportunity."

At this young age, he successfully manages various Real Estate Business Establishments namely - R.P Tealtech Pvt Ltd, MRG Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Uniworth Construction Pvt Ltd, Pari Estates Pvt Ltd and Swaraj Resorts Pvt Ltd. Surely Rahul is an inspiration for the young ones who want to achieve something in their lives. Earlier on in life, Rahul realised what choices he would have to make in life, to be successful and make his business Profitable. Being raised in a Business Family, he was constantly surrounded with the Business Practices. Young Rahul aimed at being a Young Business Entrepreneur and had a lot of aspiring thoughts of making his own legacy and creating empowered corporate establishments.

He further wants to work on the establishments that will provide its entrusted clients with unique and exceptional products and services, which in the return gives an exponential growth to the Business. "No particular mapping or guidebooks exist to get the taste of that unimaginable success when you work endlessly for a business start-up". He further added, "Entrepreneurs should always be on a look out for creating and constantly developing organic and raw business ideas. Besides, any sort of business organization must also be able to effectively communicate, establish important connections and build trustworthiness with its clients and business partners," said Rahul, on successfully managing various corporate business establishments at such a young age.

Presently, Rahul is looking after his business in UAE (United Arab Emirates) since 2019. This young entrepreneur has proved himself as a leading example of what success looks like and is becoming an inspiration for the youth to become Business entrepreneurs. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

