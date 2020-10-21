Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lasa has received ex parte interim relief from Bombay High Court restraining its competitor from selling Albendazole using the proprietary confidential information exclusively owned by Lasa'

Lasa Supergenerics Limited (Lasa), India's leading API manufacturer, announced that it has been granted ex parte interim relief vide order dated 12th October 2020 from Commercial Division of the Hon'ble High Court, Bombay. The Company is a pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:58 IST
Lasa has received ex parte interim relief from Bombay High Court restraining its competitor from selling Albendazole using the proprietary confidential information exclusively owned by Lasa'

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim relief granted to Lasa by Hon'ble High Court will protect and further strengthen its research and confidential information and its position in "Benzimidazole derivatives" market. It will also prevent the misuse of its extremely valuable proprietary right and act as Strong deterrent to other infringers. Lasa Supergenerics Limited (Lasa), India's leading API manufacturer, announced that it has been granted ex parte interim relief vide order dated 12th October 2020 from Commercial Division of the Hon'ble High Court, Bombay. A competitor and a former employee of Lasa has been restrained in the following terms: "(b) Pending the hearing and final disposal of the present suit the Respondent Nos. 1 and 2, by itself or through its directors, group companies, associates, divisions, assigns in business, servants, job workers, proprietors, partners, licensees, franchisees, agents, distributors, dealers, stockists and all persons claiming through the Respondents, directly or indirectly, be restrained by a temporary order and injunction of this Hon'ble Court from selling, offering for sale, importing, exporting or dealing in Albendazole i.e. Methyl 5-(propylthio)-lh-benzo [d] imidazol-2-ylcarbamate manufactured by use of the Confidential Information, details and particulars of which are given in Paragraph 31 of the plaint; (c) Pending the hearing and final disposal of the present suit the Respondent Nos. 1 and 2, by itself or through its directors, group companies, associates, divisions, assigns in business, servants, job workers, proprietors, partners, licensees, franchisees, agents, distributors, dealers, stockists and all persons claiming through the Respondents, directly or indirectly, be restrained by a temporary order and injunction of this Hon'ble Court from using, making copies of, disclosing / divulging / parting with possession / distributing / circulating to any third parties by any means, mode or method, directly or indirectly, in any manner, the said Confidential Information, details and particulars of which are given in Paragraph 31 of the plaint; (e) that pending the hearing and final disposal of this suit, the Court Receiver, High Court, Bombay, or such other fit and proper person/s as this Hon'ble Court thinks fit, be appointed as receiver in respect of Albendazole manufactured by Defendant No. 1 and now available with and being supplied, delivered by Defendant No. 10 at its office situated at Loyalka Apartment, Loyalka Compound, Room No. 1, 2nd Floor, Siri Road, Mumbai - 400006, Maharashtra, India OR at No. 455-5, Gala No. 04, 1st Floor, Oswal Compound, Purna Village, Bhiwandi, Thane - 421302, Maharashtra, India OR at his transporter's address V-Trans (India) Pvt. Ltd., 99/101, Keshavji Naik Road, New Chinchbunder, Mumbai-400 009 and the same be seize and taken into custody/possession thereof, with police protection, if necessary;" Receipt of this ex parte interim relief is a major development for Lasa, as it will enable the company to - Regain the disturbed market share Achieve better realizations for its products and improved profitability Act as a strong deterrent to other companies from using Lasa's proprietary information.

Lasa has subsisting process patent in its name for the invention titled "AN IMPROVED PROCESS FOR THE PREPARATION OF METHYL 5- (PROPYLTHIO)-1H-BENZO [D] IMIDAZOL-2-YLCARBAMATE" and its products based on the patented process and by use of its confidential information comprised over 85% of the company's FY2020 revenues. About Lasa Supergenerics Limited ( www.lasalabs.com ) (BSE: 540702) (NSE: LASA) Incorporated in 2011, Lasa is a globally well-trusted API maker of high-quality products accepted by large pharma majors across the globe. The Company is a pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company is steadily diversifying into hormonal APIs for human use. More than 25% of its APIs are exported to countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, and Pakistan.

DISCLAIMER: Certain statements that are made in the Press Release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like significant changes in economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, inflation, litigation, etc. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and discussions; and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality: Sensitise students against bursting firecrackers, Delhi govt tells schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise students against bursting firecrackers during the festival season in view of the deteriorating air quality, which is an increased cause of concern during the...

WeCare Fellowship’s National Essay Competition on ‘Environment’ Inaugurated by Education Minister, Dr. Nishank

Dr Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank, Honble Minister of Education Government of India inaugurated National Essay Competition on environment under WeCare Fellowship on Tuesday, 20th October 2020. While delivering inaugural talk, Dr. Nishank said, I a...

New integrated terminal building at Pune airport to be ready by March 2022: AAI

The new integrated terminal building being constructed at Pune airport with an investment of Rs 475 crore to handle 2,300 passengers during the peak hours is expected to be completed by March 2022, AAI said on Wednesday. A multi-level car p...

Nitin Gadkari launches Khadi Fabric Footwear designed by KVIC

Now feel the fineness of handcrafted Khadi fabric in the footwear. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched Indias first-ever high-quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020