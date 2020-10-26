Tejas Networks TJ1400 UltraFlex Shortlisted for Global Telecoms (GLOTEL) award for Excellence in Fixed Broadband Networks

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that its versatile TJ1400 UltraFlex access/edge product family that has been shortlisted for the prestigious GLOTEL award in the "Fixed Networks Evolution" category. GLOTEL awards, organized by Telecoms.com (Informa), recognises global companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry through network innovations and excellence. The company also announced that it is witnessing strong customer success with its TJ1400 product and has crossed a major milestone of shipping over 100,000 GPON OLT (Optical Line Terminal) ports to fiber broadband service providers worldwide

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are proud that our TJ1400 UltraFlex has been named as a finalist for telecom industry's leading innovation awards. TJ1400 UltraFlex, our flagship FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) product is being used for covering over 10 million home passes, both in greenfield as well as brownfield deployments. In addition to being deployed in many countries around the world, TJ1400 has the unique distinction of being successfully deployed in the world's largest rural broadband as well as one of the world's largest public Wi-Fi networks, delivering high-speed broadband services to over 100 million people each day." Mr. Arnob Roy, Whole-time Director and COO of Tejas Networks, said, "The unrelenting growth of network traffic due to work-from-home, online learning and video-on-demand is driving large-scale adoption of GPON/NG-PON technologies in high-speed fiber broadband networks. TJ1400 UltraFlex product family with its diverse form factors, superior architectural flexibility, and cost-effective integration of broadband access, packet transport and IP technologies, is an ideal choice to address this exploding bandwidth demand. In addition to GPON/NG-PON technologies, our innovative TJ1400 UltraFlex also supports FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) as well as multi-Gigabit Active Ethernet services from the same, integrated platform. The GLOTEL award is a powerful testimony to our emergence as a leading global innovator for broadband access solutions."About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents

About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents