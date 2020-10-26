New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL52 PB-LD GOODS TRAINS Suspension of goods trains: Punjab govt seeks railway minister's intervention Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday asked Union minister Piyush Goyal to intervene after the Railways decided to extend its suspension of goods train operations in the state, saying protesting farmers are still blocking the tracks. .

DES48 PB-VIRUS-CASES 336 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab take infection tally to 1,31,391; death toll rises to 4,125 Chandigarh: Eight more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 4,125 on Monday, while 336 new cases took the infection tally to 1,31,391. . LGD27 UP-HC-COW SLAUGHTER HC raises concern over misuse of cow slaughter act in UP Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns over misuse of the anti-cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh to target innocent persons and lack of forensic evidence to prove that the recovered meat is beef. .

DES51 UP-SAKSHI MAHARAJ Availability of graveyards, cremation grounds should be as per community population:Sakshi Maharaj Unnao (UP): In yet another statement that may stoke a controversy, BJP’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has said the availability of graveyards and cremation grounds should be in proportion to the population of communities living in an area. . DES12 UP-PRIYANKA-CRIME Priyanka slams Yogi govt over law and order; says fear prevailing among people New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that fear prevails among the people of the state. .

DES53 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 1,814 fresh cases take UP's COVID-19 tally to 4,72,077; death toll rises to 6,902 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh registered 1,814 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally in the state to 4,72,077 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 6,902 with 21 more people succumbing to the disease during the same period, officials said. . DES32 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS COVID-19: Rajasthan records 14 more fatalities Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,853, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES41 HR-VIRUS-CASES 1,153 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,59,457; death toll 1,737 Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,737 on Monday with 10 more fatalities, while 1,153 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,59,457, a health bulletin issue here said. . DES44 UKD-VIRUS 368 more people test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 60,744 on Monday with 368 more persons testing positive for the disease, while eight more patients of the coronavirus infection died at different hospitals in the state..