Piramal Pharma Consumer Products Division's Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray For Multi-Surfaces is 99.9% Effective Against the Covid-19 Virus in 1 Minute

Piramal Pharma Limited's Consumer Products Division today announced that its Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray for multi-surfaces is '99.9% effective against the Covid-19 virus in 1 minute'. This spray has been tested and proven for efficacy as well as fast action on the Covid-19 virus by an independent accredited US-based lab. The Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray can be used to disinfect a variety of hard and soft surfaces including delivery parcels, non-leather car interiors and shoes, glass table tops, door handles and knobs, lift buttons, children's toys and cycles, and non-satin clothes, sofas, curtains and mattresses. Its regular usage also keeps fungus and mould away from high touch surfaces. This spray is available in 3 pack sizes - 100ml (convenient to carry), 230ml (medium) and 500ml (large) at affordable prices.

Nandini Piramal, Director, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "With the threat of Covid-19 and the uncertainty around it, the demand for sanitization and disinfectant products is on a significant rise as personal hygiene and environment sanitization is of paramount importance. Piramal's Consumer Products Division launched the Tri-Active range of products with an aim to provide complete protection to its consumers by catering to their various personal and household needs. Our Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray is tested and proven to be 99.9% effective against the corona virus in 1 minute. Committed to our purpose of Doing Well and Doing Good, we're now enabling more consumers to make their world 'Tri-Activ' safe." Piramal's Consumer Products Division recently launched its disinfectant product portfolio under the brand name Tri-Activ in Q1 FY2021. The products under this portfolio offer customers a complete range of protection from virus, bacteria and other germs. In addition to having adopted a WHO approved hand sanitizer liquid, this range comprises a variety of products including disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer gel, multi-purpose disinfectant liquid, as well as a 6-layer protective face mask with an anti-virus coating. Adopting an e-commerce first strategy, the complete Tri-Activ range of products is available across all major sales channels including general trade, modern trade and leading e-commerce platforms. Tri-Activ sprays and sanitizers are available at 50,000+ outlets in 177 towns in India across chemist and non-chemist channels. Currently, ~3,000 Tri-Activ range products are sold daily over e-commerce, contributing to ~50% of the range's total sales.

