DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 28

9 GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 ** GENEVA - World Trade Organization (WTO) holds meeting of heads of delegations after the period of consultations end aimed at choosing a new director-general – 1400 GMT. ** DUBAI - A debate is brewing within OPEC+ over whether the group should rollover existing oil supply cuts into 2021. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a non-public videoconference with the leaders of the country’s 16 states to discuss the latest response to the coronavirus pandemic – 1200 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address – 1900 GMT. ** CARACAS - Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro holds news conference – 1500 GMT. ** COLOMBO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo – 0350 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas at the Elysee Palace in Paris – 1200 GMT. PARIS – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will pay an official visit to France. (Final day)

NEW DELHI - India Energy Forum - IHS Cera week (Final day) KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (Final day) COLOMBO - The Secretary of State of the United States of America, Michael R. Pompeo will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka. (Final day) SARAJEVO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Bosnia. (Final day)

HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S.-organized Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam – 0100 GMT. COLOMBO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena – 0440 GMT. MADRID - Spanish head of economics Nadia Calviño virtually attends to the opening session and meeting of the OECD council – 1100 GMT. BELGRADE - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia (to Oct. 29) SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech on the government's 2021 budget proposal during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul - 0100 GMT. CAPE TOWN - South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present the medium-term budget policy statement for 2020 to parliament as the country faces its highest budget deficit in the post-apartheid era - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 29

** BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a debate on economic recovery organized by an EU advisory body – 0930 GMT. ** HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Vietnam for a two day official visit. (To Oct. 30) BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for transport Adina Valean speaks to European lawmakers on the reduction of carbon emissions from the maritime sector – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a video conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to discuss issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on COVID-19 health crisis – 1700 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services. (To Oct. 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCT. 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visits Washington. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at an event of the European Movement Germany, a network aimed at promoting European integration – 0945 GMT. BERLIN - EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Video conference of health ministers – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 3

DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney speaks at Brexit event – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

BRUSSELS - EU 27 finance ministers hold video conference – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 5 SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 7 GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 8 MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9 GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election. HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 12 KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16 BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 20 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6 Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11) HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17 BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

