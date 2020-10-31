IndoSpace's Luhari Park Becomes The First Project In India To Receive Platinum Certification Under IGBC Logistics Parks And Warehouses Rating System

IndoSpace, India's largest investor, developer, and manager of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate has been awarded 'Platinum' certification by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its logistics parks at Luhari I and II near NCR. IGBC rating systems recognize achievement in green design, construction & operations, and Platinum rating benchmarks applicants with international standards. IndoSpace Logistics Park Luhari I is the first logistics park in India to receive Platinum certification under the IGBC logistics parks and warehousing rating system. Founded in 2001 by CII, IGBC is the first Green building certification body in India. It is part of the World Green Building Council since 2004 as a 'Founding Member'. The World Green Building Council is a global network of over 70 Countries. Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said: "We are delighted to receive these coveted certifications from IGBC which testify our conscious and responsible efforts towards creating sustainable facilities at our parks. As an industry leader, we have pioneered 'green design' and are committed to protecting the ecosystem we operate in by employing better building design and highly efficient resource use." IndoSpace is a founding member of Indian Green Building Council and has pioneered sustainability initiatives and best practices in the Industrial and Warehousing sector. It has established stringent Environmental & Social Governance (ESG) standards in operations and follows Environmental Clearance (EC) norms set by Government of India. Recently, IndoSpace Core portfolio was rated 'Medium Green' by international independent reviewer CICERO Shades of Green. IndoSpace Core's Green Finance Framework is the first-ever globally to have incorporated EDGE certified green buildings in the warehousing space being externally reviewed by CICERO Shades of Green.

IndoSpace has also achieved more than 40% savings on energy, water, and embodied energy in material at several parks. This has won IndoSpace the esteemed EDGE Certification from GBCI (Green Business Certification Inc.) for 45 % of its the buildings, and the Advanced EDGE Certification for 55% of the buildings. Additionally, IndoSpace has conducted comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Footprint studies for its parks. The company has also implemented the Miyawaki Approach for landscaping sustainability which leads to denser foliage and tree cover and is expected to not only improve the air quality but also enable dust reduction and noise isolation.

IndoSpace has a portfolio of over 37 million square feet across 36 industrial and logistics parks under various stages of development in 9 cities. ABOUT INDOSPACE IndoSpace (www.indospace.in) is the pioneer and largest investor, developer and manager of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate in India and has taken total commitment to India to above US$ 3.2 billion. Promoted by Everstone Group (www.everstonecapital.com), GLP (www.glprop.com) and Realterm (www.Realterm.com), IndoSpace continues to develop new facilities to cater to the needs of its clients. Its customers include IKEA, Amazon, Nissan, DHL, DB Schenker, Delhivery, Steelcase, Ericsson, Bosch and Aptiv. The Everstone Group is a premier India and South East Asia focused private equity and real estate firm. GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions. Realterm is a multi-strategy private equity real estate operator in North America.

