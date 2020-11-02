Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinness World Record Ring The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November, 2020

Registration starts today • 10% of the proceeds will be donated to PM CARES fund • Total 7,801 certified conflict free natural diamonds have been used in the ring MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring was achieved in September, 2020 by Kotti Srikanth, Owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) in Hyderabad, India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:51 IST
Guinness World Record Ring The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November, 2020

Registration starts today • 10% of the proceeds will be donated to PM CARES fund • Total 7,801 certified conflict free natural diamonds have been used in the ring MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring was achieved in September, 2020 by Kotti Srikanth, Owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) in Hyderabad, India. The ring with a total of 7,801 natural diamonds is set to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November 2020. The registrations for bidding shall commence from 2nd November 2020. The reserve price has been kept at INR 78,01,000 (USD 104,692 approx) for the bidders. The creator of the Ring, Kotti Srikanth says, "I am very honoured and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art in jewellery. I am pleased to share this success and offer this masterpiece The Divine 7801 for an online auction globally. Furthermore, I wish to donate 10% of the proceeds towards PM CARES fund." Bidding process Registrations are invited on the website www.thedivine7801.com. On completion of the registration, a URL, user id and password for the auction will be sent to the registered bidder. The auction will be in real-time for all the bidders with valid user id and password.

About The Divine 7801 – Brahma Vajra Kamalam The name of the ring is inspired from Brahma Kamalam, a rare Flower found in the Himalayas. Diamond is called as Vajra in Sanskrit and Telugu. The flower was chosen as design of The Divine Ring as it is a common offering for worship in the most natural and purest form. All the diamonds used in this ring are certified conflict free natural diamonds. The ring was conceptualized in September 2018 and it took about 11 months of dedicated artistic effort and craftsmanship for its completion. It has a total of six layers, out of which five layers have eight petals each and the sixth top layer has six petals with three pollens in the centre. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324969/The_Divine_7801_Brahma_Vajra_Kamalam.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020