Amazon to launch exclusive store with Silk Mark labelled products

Amazon India has signed an MoU with the Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI) to launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organization.

The partnership will have a significant impact on the lives of numerous silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen associated with more than 4,200 Silk Mark Authorised Users across India, the e-commerce giant said. Silk Mark Authorised Users and the workers associated with them will be part of Amazon Karigar, a program that enables weavers, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs to come online and access a wider market base through the e-commerce platform.

"At Amazon, our vision is to empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers in our mission to bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for customers. We are focused on enabling small and medium sellers to embrace online selling and expand their business. The launch of Silk Mark labelled products through our association will enable thousands of weavers across India to sell online and reach millions of Amazon customers," said Pranav Bhasin, Head- MSME Empowerment and Seller Experience at Amazon India.

The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar will help showcase more than 3000 products initially and Amazon customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100% pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, etc.

Silk Mark certification is an initiative of the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles of the Government of India and Silk Mark certified products come with the Silk Mark Label. Each label has a hologram and a unique number printed on it which helps the consumer trace the product back to the Authorised User.

Commenting on the collaboration with Amazon India, Sri Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, IFS, Vice-Chairperson, Silk Mark Organisation of India and CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, GoI, said, "Through this association, the Silk Mark Authorised Users can expand their trade and provide direct and indirect employment to many silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen working for them. In addition to this, it will also help ensure access to 100% pure Silk Mark Labeled products to millions of customers across the country."