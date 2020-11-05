Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon to launch exclusive store with Silk Mark labelled products

The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar will help showcase more than 3000 products initially and Amazon customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100% pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:17 IST
Amazon to launch exclusive store with Silk Mark labelled products
Amazon Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India has signed an MoU with the Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI) to launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organization.

The partnership will have a significant impact on the lives of numerous silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen associated with more than 4,200 Silk Mark Authorised Users across India, the e-commerce giant said. Silk Mark Authorised Users and the workers associated with them will be part of Amazon Karigar, a program that enables weavers, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs to come online and access a wider market base through the e-commerce platform.

"At Amazon, our vision is to empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers in our mission to bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for customers. We are focused on enabling small and medium sellers to embrace online selling and expand their business. The launch of Silk Mark labelled products through our association will enable thousands of weavers across India to sell online and reach millions of Amazon customers," said Pranav Bhasin, Head- MSME Empowerment and Seller Experience at Amazon India.

The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar will help showcase more than 3000 products initially and Amazon customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100% pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, etc.

Silk Mark certification is an initiative of the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles of the Government of India and Silk Mark certified products come with the Silk Mark Label. Each label has a hologram and a unique number printed on it which helps the consumer trace the product back to the Authorised User.

Commenting on the collaboration with Amazon India, Sri Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, IFS, Vice-Chairperson, Silk Mark Organisation of India and CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, GoI, said, "Through this association, the Silk Mark Authorised Users can expand their trade and provide direct and indirect employment to many silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen working for them. In addition to this, it will also help ensure access to 100% pure Silk Mark Labeled products to millions of customers across the country."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

WRAPUP 16-Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, while the Republican incumbent alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a race yet to be decided a day after...

Australia orders more COVID-19 vaccines for total of 135 mln doses

The Australian government has agreed to purchase two more COVID-19 vaccines in development, beefing up the countrys prospective arsenal against the pandemic to 135 million doses as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within mon...

People from all castes should come together to form RJD govt: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that people from all castes should come together to form the RJD government in Bihar. Everyone should come together to form a government - whether be it the forward caste, backward caste, Dalits or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020