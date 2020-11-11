Young Entrepreneur Pranjal Agrawal Sets Up 200k sq. feet Plant- Hèrmosa Wonder Factory Amidst the Lockdown

Aligning with industry 4.0 and mission Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this plant designed with infrastructure investments of more than 30 crores infuses the balance of art and technology into its structure and processes Mumbai, 11th November 2020: Rajasthan based home decor Design Studio Hèrmosa, known for clean and sharp Indian aesthetics in the affordable luxury furniture segment recently celebrated its two-year journey with interior queen, Gauri Khan. Taking forward Mr. Pranjal Agrawal’s creative vision of changing the landscape of interior design in India, the Hèrmosa Wonder Factory is a state-of-the-art facility set to manufacture furniture and home decor pieces. Located 25 kms. from Kota, Rajasthan and covering an expanse of over 200k sq. feet, the factory not only brings to life technology and art with its futuristic appeal, but also ensures safety of all its staff employees. The concept was to create a modern day philosophy of art converted into a natural form of architecture fitting into the bare landscape of Kota, Rajasthan.

Commenting on the new move, Mr. Pranjal Agrawal, CEO Hèrmosa Design Studio adds, “My vision for Hèrmosa as a hundred per cent Made in India brand, has always been to give our customers in mini metros and towns premium designs with durability at affordable prices. The Hèrmosa Wonderfactory was set up keeping in mind industry 4.0 so we can deliver to mass consumers without hampering the quality. This is a proud moment, as Hèrmosa products come to life through the hands of the best designed, most skilled artisans, advanced technology and mindfully sourced raw materials. The factory will help support our growth goals of 75-100 crore growth in the next three years from E-Comm, Exports and Co-living integration projects.” In the day, fitting into the dunes of Rajasthan with a brilliant play of lights and shadows inside and outside of the structure, while in the dawn they stand tall piercing into the ground to show the form of art and culture within for the craftsman inside, this space was designed in partnership with SCHULER Consulting, a leading German technology and service company in the woodworking industry. Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Marc Pfetzing, Senior Manager, Schuler Consulting Asia shared “Exciting project with a winning team! Schuler together with Hèrmosa have set a new bar in production standards in India with a factory design creating a world-class factory complementary to the whole Hèrmosa culture.” In recent times, homebuyer trends, especially in tier-II and Tier III cities have evolved in terms of tastes and preferences. This wave, coupled with a rise in demand for affordable housing and a discerning taste for home décor, pushed for better growth prospects in the H&I market. Pranjal Agrawal, the mastermind behind Hèrmosa has always been one-step ahead, carefully identifying market gaps in these cities to best craft home decor solutions with a premium aesthetic and functional appeal at an affordable price, creating a unique space in the decor segment.

About Hèrmosa: Hèrmosa is fuelled by a fiery passion from the core to make beautiful furniture pieces with the utmost perfection. In tangible terms, we are India's most integrated furniture manufacturing company catering to bespoke luxury and modular furniture markets. Mr. Pranjal Agrawal, the CEO of Hèrmosa personally oversees everything from ideation and design creation to the final execution of each project. His deep understanding of the concepts and styles of furniture design matches his natural instincts of perfection. Our design team is always working on innovative ideas with inspiration from Mr. Pranjal. Our objective is to create an environment that evokes an aesthetic emotion and fills purpose with elegant designs. Consult our exquisite interior designers when picking an ecstatic design. Our collection of eclectic, high-design furniture ranges from home decor to office decor items including sofa sets, side tables, beds, TV units, cupboards, dressing tables, coffee tables, computer tables, chairs, storage cabinets, etc.