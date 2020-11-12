Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Left Menu
12-11-2020
“Unisys Stealth gives clients the ability to see, segment and secure the entirety of their global infrastructure through a single touchpoint,” said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Products and Platforms, Unisys. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth® 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisation's IT reporting and deployment – strengthening security posture and allowing businesses to reduce the complexity of their IT environment with the appropriate security policies. Stealth™ features artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation to dramatically speed up installation, configuration and deployment in the enterprise in a matter of minutes.

Stealth 6.0, which uses micro-segmentation, encryption and dynamic isolation to contain threats and protect public, private, hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments, is available for enterprise use to provide additional protection across the world's largest cloud computing platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services Cloud and Google Cloud. Stealth also provides virtual agent support across operating systems, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS and Android, enabling support for the broadest array of digital infrastructure in the IT industry.

For many organisations, security teams have a lot of critical data to monitor and manage. When security architectures are not fully integrated, these teams often must spend significant time and resources manually analysing security logs and data among solutions. A recent survey of global security leaders found that more than half (53%) said that setting and managing policies and complex deployments served as the biggest challenges to their organisations, while 51% cited the manual work needed for integration among solutions.

Stealth 6.0 expands upon previous versions to address these challenges through the delivery of compelling zero trust capabilities, including:

· Automated, robust enterprise security that features AI and machine learning capabilities to reduce complexity by translating thousands of network communication flows into a streamlined set of security policies. The easy-to-use deployment Wizard enables quick implementation, while a robust API framework automates all Stealth installation, configuration and deployment activities – which can be done remotely and with thousands of endpoints installed at the same time in minutes.

· A state-of-the-art visual interface that provides unmatched ease-of-use. Stealth's visualisation of the network environment makes it easy for organisations to spot potentially harmful traffic that needs to be secured immediately. It also provides at-a-glance insight into the applications and traffic flows that are protected by Stealth.

· A comprehensive, real-time security dashboard that provides organisations with a clean, simplified look at the status of their network in a single view. This enables organisations to safely address their business outcomes with immediate insights about the environment to enable informed decisions, meet compliance requirements and improve the overall security of their enterprise.

"Unisys Stealth gives clients the ability to see, segment and secure the entirety of their global infrastructure through a single touchpoint," said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Products and Platforms, Unisys. "With more enterprises managing a remote workforce and increasing reliance on the cloud since the pandemic started, the need to consolidate and simplify security is more important than ever. Stealth combines identity-based access management with an easy-to-use interface and touchless provisioning that allows businesses to meet privacy and compliance standards while reducing cost and complexity."

