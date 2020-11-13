Route Mobile Limited is listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Mobile Limited ( "Route Mobile" ), among a leading provider of cloud communication platform has been listed as a Representative Vendor in the "Gartner October 2020 Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service". According to Gartner, "Communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offers application leaders a cloud-based middleware from which they can develop, run and distribute communications software. A CPaaS platform provides developers with APIs, software development kits (SDKs), integrated development environment (IDEs) and documentation to facilitate simplified access to an array of communications tools (spanning voice, SMS, messaging and video). This framework enables developers to build communications solutions - from simple to complex - to better run their business, enhance customer experience, and improve speed to market of their new products and services." Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company. The company in its market guide has stated that, "business units need to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. Application leaders should embrace CPaaS as part of this digital journey for foundational CPaaS like SMS, A2P and voice, as well as emerging CPaaS like advanced messaging, biometric security, video and digital payments." According to the Gartner Market Guide, "CPaaS business adoption remains robust despite the pandemic". "As organizations master foundational CPaaS, their development teams advance to richer capabilities such as messaging apps (led by WhatsApp, along with WeChat and Apple Business Chat), omnichannel, video, enhanced security (such as biometrics) and payments".

The Market Guide further noted, "legacy SMS and A2P services are leading the 2020 CPaaS market. They are simple to deploy, provide a fast ROI, and fulfil easy-to-understand use cases such as appointment reminders and service renewals". "Many organizations have IT staff members that can leverage CPaaS tools today. Those lacking such skills can hire third-party consultants or SIs to get them up and running". In the aforesaid Market Guide, "Gartner believes that the CPaaS market has been growing in the 33% range when factoring in global expansion, new CPaaS entrants, emerging communications modules and accelerated user adoption. In March 2020, we expected a major market correction faced with COVID-19. This correction, however, never manifested. The market did experience attrition from major users such as Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb, along with the airline industry. But this has been compensated with growth in: Gig Food Delivery, Healthcare embracing CPaaS video now that physicians are reimbursed for telehealth by insurance/government, Education embracing virtual solutions for remote learning and Utilities sending emergency alerts to notify customers of impending power cut-off".

With this development Route Mobile added another feather to its cap. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, Route Mobile said, "We feel honoured to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for CPaaS, and I attribute this success to the entire team of dedicated and highly resourceful individuals." He further added, "The booming digital world and ever evolving customers have driven Route Mobile to keep innovating and constantly pushing boundaries, exploring new avenues of cloud communication." Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose About Route Mobile Limited: Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited ( "RML" ) is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.