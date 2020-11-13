Left Menu
Merck Foundation marks World Diabetes Day 2020 through their Diabetes Blue Points Program to advance Diabetes care in African, Asian and Latin American countries

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks 'World Diabetes Day 2020' by continuing their strategy to provide specialty training for African, Asian and Latin American doctors to better manage diabetes, hypertension and endocrinology patients.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Harare [Zimbabwe] /Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks 'World Diabetes Day 2020' by continuing their strategy to provide specialty training for African, Asian and Latin American doctors to better manage diabetes, hypertension and endocrinology patients. Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020) explained, "At Merck Foundation, we mark 'World Diabetes Day' every day by providing One year diploma and two year master degree in Diabetes, endocrinology and cardiovascular preventive medicines to doctors as part of "Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Program" in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Medical Societies. I am very proud to announce that around 500 Doctors from 39 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America, have been enrolled to these courses. Our aim is to improve access to quality and equitable Diabetes, Hypertension and endocrinology care across the three continents. We will expand to more countries in the coming year."

Merck Foundation is providing for One-Year Postgraduate Diploma and two year master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicines from University from UK. Merck Foundation also enrolls doctors for 'Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes' in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes care for African countries and Latin American countries. So far, Merck Foundation has already enrolled 491 candidates for these courses from 39 African and Asian Countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, CAR, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinee Conakry, Indonesia, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Some of these countries never had a Diabetologist before such as in Liberia where Merck Foundation together without Liberia First Lady provide specialty training to have the first diabetologists in public sector in Liberia. In addition to many other specialists who will be the first in Liberia, after graduating, such as: Sexual and reproductive health, endocrinology, cardiovascular preventive medicines, respiratory medicines, fertility specialists and Embryologist. "It is important to mention here that over 120 doctors have successfully completed the specialty training till today. The trained doctors will be able to establish diabetes clinic in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their respective communities. This will significantly help the people living with health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. We must not forget that they also fall under the coronavirus high risk group," added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Dr Beata Iyaloo Haulofu from Namibia, candidate enrolled for PG Diploma Diabetes says, "I am very happy to be a part of 'Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Training Program'. This program will enable me to properly manage the patients, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with this health burden." Dr Niyonsenga Simon Pierre from Rwanda, candidate undergoing MSc diabetes states, "I feel fortunate to be a part of this beneficial course. I thank Merck Foundation for this opportunity. This will help me to advance my clinical knowledge and provide my expertise to the people of my country."

Website: www.merck-foundation.com This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

