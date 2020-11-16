Left Menu
VisionRI shortlisted for project to review G2B regulatory framework in Afghanistan

“Creating an enabling environment for doing business is paramount to the growth of Afghanistan and its people. VisionRI would be honored to work with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy, the World Bank, and other stakeholders on this assignment. We are looking forward to the final bidding,” said Mr. J.P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

Kabul | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:24 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for an assignment to review Government to Business (G2B) regulatory framework in Afghanistan and prepare a reform action plan. The assignment will be funded by the World Bank under Eshteghal Zaiee – Karmondena Project (EZ-Kar) and executed by Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy.

The selected consultant firm will also be required to work with Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy and other stakeholders to assist in the implementation of the reform action plan for construction permits. The implementation aims to introduce a harmonized mechanism and optimize the process of obtaining permits.



The assignment includes reviewing and creating a reform action plan for Government to Business (G2B) services such as obtaining a license or permit or certification, registering a business, paying taxes, measures to close the economic gender gap, priorities emerging from the Executive Committee on Private Sector Development (PRISEC), and reforms related to the World Bank Group's Doing Business indicators.

