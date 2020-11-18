Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge; Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus and more

Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus A former Sri Lankan fisheries minister bit into a raw fish at a news conference in Colombo on Tuesday to encourage sales following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called "All Rise," producers said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge; Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus and more
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge

At flavour maker Givaudan's innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb shawarma dish that looks and tastes appropriately meaty but is made from pea protein. The Swiss company and competitors such as International Flavors & Fragrances and Symrise are vying to create the tastiest plant-based meat alternatives in a market that is growing fast on the back of consumer concerns about health, sustainability and animal welfare.

Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus

A former Sri Lankan fisheries minister bit into a raw fish at a news conference in Colombo on Tuesday to encourage sales following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic. Fish sales in the country have cratered after a major coronavirus cluster emerged in the Central Fish Market in the outskirts of the capital last month.

Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist

British police are hunting for thieves who made off with 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) worth of Apple products from iPhones to watches after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England. The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard whom they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate.

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with his first ever musical - on the subject of Viagra. Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called "All Rise," producers said on Tuesday.

Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge

A Greek candlemaker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of the new coronvirus; putting them on his Santa candles. Alexios Gerakis in the northern town of Thessaloniki has made decorative candles featuring Father Christmas, with a big blue surgical mask covering his white beard.

Siberian student scales birch tree for internet access as classes move online

Russian student Alexei Dudoladov has been forced to go to great lengths - or rather great heights - to attend classes online, having to climb a birch tree in his remote Siberian village every time he needs an internet connection. The 21-year-old, a popular blogger and a student at the Omsk Institute of Water Transport, located 2,225 kilometres (1,383 miles) east of Moscow, has got the authorities' attention by pleading for better internet coverage from the top of a snow-covered birch tree.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020