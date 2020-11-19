Left Menu
Distinguished professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science

Web of Science, part of Clarivate, is the largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. The 2020 list of highly cited researchers has been released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. Clarivate has recognised the true pioneers in their fields over the last decade, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly-cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year in the Web of Science. Of the world's scientists and social scientists, Clarivate highly cited researchers truly are one in 1,000. Clarivate has identified 6,100+ researchers representing 1,250+ institutions in over 50 countries who are highly cited researchers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:51 IST
Three distinguished professors of SIBM Pune - Professor Dr Angappa Gunasekaran, Professor Dr Rameshwar Dubey and Professor Dr Yogesh Dwivedi have been included in the list of highly cited researchers.. Image Credit: ANI

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune (SIBM Pune) is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Three distinguished professors of SIBM Pune - ordered alphabetically - Professor Dr Angappa Gunasekaran, Professor Dr Rameshwar Dubey and Professor Dr Yogesh Dwivedi have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. Distinguished professors take academic sessions for MBA & MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) and MBA (Leader & Strategy) students. They also help the faculty members in their research endeavours. Dr Angappa Gunasekaran is the Dean and Professor at School of Business and Public Administration, California State University, Bakersfield Bakersfield, California while Dr Rameshwar Dubey is the Reader-Operations Management at Liverpool Business School,Liverpool John Moores University Liverpool, England,United Kingdom. Dr Yogesh Dwivedi is the Co-Director of Research at Swansea University - School of Management and also Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Swansea University.

"We are delighted that the distinguished professors of SIBM Pune have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. They have immensely helped SIBM Pune in its research endeavours" says Dr Ramakrishan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune and Dean of Faculty of Management of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

