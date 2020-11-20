Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distinguished Professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science

Web of Science, part of Clarivate, is the largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:30 IST
Distinguished Professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science
Three distinguished professors of SIBM Pune - Professor Dr Angappa Gunasekaran, Professor Dr Rameshwar Dubey and Professor Dr Yogesh Dwivedi have been included in the list of highly cited researchers.. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/SRV Media): Web of Science, part of Clarivate, is the largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. The 2020 list of highly cited researchers has been released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. Clarivate has recognised the true pioneers in their fields over the last decade, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly-cited papers that rank in the top 1 per cent by citations for field and year in the Web of Science.

Of the world's scientists and social scientists, Clarivate highly cited researchers truly are one in 1,000. Clarivate has identified 6,100 plus researchers representing 1,250 plus institutions in over 50 countries who are highly cited researchers. The highly cited researchers list from Clarivate identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple papers, highly cited by their peers, during the last decade. Researchers are selected for their exceptional performance in one or more of 21 fields (those used in the Clarivate, Essential Science Indicators or ESI) or across several fields.

Approximately 6,400 researchers are named Highly Cited Researchers in 2020--some 3,900 in specific fields and about 2,500 for cross-field performance. This is the third year that researchers with cross-field impact have been identified. The recognition of researchers with substantial influence in several fields keeps the Highly Cited Researcher list contemporary and relevant. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune (SIBM Pune) is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Three distinguished professors of SIBM Pune - ordered alphabetically - Professor Dr Angappa Gunasekaran, Professor Dr Rameshwar Dubey and Professor Dr Yogesh Dwivedi have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science.

Distinguished professors take academic sessions for MBA & MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) and MBA (Leader & Strategy) students. They also help the faculty members in their research endeavours. Dr Angappa Gunasekaran is the Dean and Professor at School of Business and Public Administration, California State University, Bakersfield Bakersfield, California while Dr Rameshwar Dubey is the Reader-Operations Management at Liverpool Business School, Liverpool John Moores University Liverpool, England, United Kingdom.

Dr Yogesh Dwivedi is the Co-Director of Research at Swansea University - School of Management and also Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Swansea University. "We are delighted that the distinguished professors of SIBM Pune have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. They have immensely helped SIBM Pune in its research endeavours" said Dr Ramakrishan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune and Dean of Faculty of Management of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals; Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP FinalsFrench Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britains Jo...

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. The upcoming season may not have an official premiere date but fans cant wait to know what they c...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed stimulus

World financial markets stalled on Friday as news U.S. Treasury was ending emergency loans programmes dealt a blow to economic recovery hopes just as California announced curfews to try and fight surging coronavirus infections.SP500 futures...

Suresh Raina greets fans on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Raina, who recently retired from all forms of the game, shared a beautiful song to wish his fan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020