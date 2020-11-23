Maha makes RT-PCR COVID negative report mandatory for people coming from 4 states; Karna, HP keep schools shut till Dec 31; SC for immediate steps to tackle overall situation

Maharashtra on Monday made it mandatory for people coming from four states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa--to carry a Covid-negative report while Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh kept schools shut till December 31 even as the Supreme Court said "immediate" steps should be taken by all states and the Centre to combat the virus. As the top court directed the Centre and all states to file within two days a status report on steps taken to contain the pandemic, sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.

The court expressed concern over the spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, and said the situation has "worsened" in Delhi and gone "out of control" in Gujarat and that Maharashtra should be prepared for the worst. India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the 13th consecutive day while there are 4,43,486 active cases as on date which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data. As part of revised standard operating procedures on preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government made it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports.

For those flying in, the RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, a government order said. Air travellers not having the RT-PCR test reports shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the concerned airports at their own cost, it said, adding airport operators will allow passengers to go home only after they undertake the test.

In case of journey by trains, the collection of RT-PCR samples should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra, said the notification issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar. "Passengers not having the RT-PCR test negative report shall be screened for symptoms and body temperatures at the alighting railway stations. Passengers without symptoms would be allowed to go home." There will be mandatory screening at border check posts for people coming by road. Passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Road travellers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate, it said.

Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa have been reporting high COVID-19 caseload in the recent days, a state official said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, the state health department said.

Gujarat reported 1,487 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,98,899, according to the state health department. Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391. The total number of cases in Delhi had climbed to 5,29,863 of which 4,81,260 have recovered.

The Karnataka government decided not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges in December due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru decided to meet again by the third week of December to discuss the future course of action on the recommendation from experts and the health department.

"All education experts, health department and experts have opined that a discussion about opening schools and pre university colleges should be held by December end....this is not the time as COVID cases may rise and may affect the students," Yediyurappa said. He said not even five per cent students are attending classes in Degree and engineering colleges that were reopened on November 17.

Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj while announcing the decision to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 said it also has been decided to clamp a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am till December 15 in the districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu. The fresh curbs were announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths in the hill state this month-–235 of the 547 pandemic deaths so far have taken place in November. In the Supreme Court, a three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said the situation is likely to worsen in December and all states have to be ready to combat it.

"We are of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken by all the States as well as by the Union of India. "Let status report, as indicated, be filed within two days from today and the matter be listed on November 27, 2020 for consideration and passing appropriate orders," it said.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for Delhi government, "Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November." "In Gujarat, the situation is going out of control," said the bench, while noting that this month there has been a spike in the COVID-19 cases throughout the country, especially in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat," it said. "There is a spike in cases and this is only November. Prepare for the worst in December. You have to take immediate steps," the bench told advocate Rahul Chitnis, appearing for Maharashtra.

The top court said all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation. The court made the observations while hearing a matter in which it had taken cognizance regarding the need for proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals.