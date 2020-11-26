IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world events. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Naples stunned by the death of its soccer idol, Maradona NAPLES - In the southern Italian city of Naples, soccer is a religion and Diego Armando Maradona was its God. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-NAPLES (PIX, TV), by Ciro De Luca, 481 words)

See also: How Maradona's Hand of God quote went round the world (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-REUTERS (PIX), by Martyn Herman, 720 words)

Maradona - the greatest street footballer (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-ROOTS (PIX), by Simon Evans, 719 words) Maradona, football legend, was a champion of Latin America's left(SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-LEADERS (TV, PIX), by Sarah Marsh, 683 words)

Dutch DJs spinning tunes from home to beat lockdown blues AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 - In normal times, Dutch disc jockey Oliver Heldens performs for thousands of fans at electronic dance shows around the world. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-DISC JOCKEYS (PIX, TV), by Anthony Deutsch, 570 words)

Space oddity? Monolith in Utah desert mystifies helicopter crew Nov 24 - They were on a mission to count sheep when they found something they had not counted on. (USA-MONOLITH/ (PIX, TV), by Peter Szekely, 361 words)

Suited avatars and digital offices: traders and bankers embrace VR LONDON, Nov 24 - Once the preserve of gamers, virtual reality (VR) has been seized on by the financial sector as a way of enlivening home working for lonely traders or isolated executives and replicating real-world sales, networking or training events. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FINANCE-TECH (INSIGHT, TV, PIX), by Elizabeth Howcroft and Saikat Chatterjee, 1152 words)

'We're drowning': COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland Nov 24 - Dr. Drew Miller knew his patient had to be moved. The vital signs of the 30-year-old COVID-19 victim were crashing, and Kearny County Hospital in rural Lakin, Kansas, just wasn’t equipped to handle the case. Miller, Kearny’s chief medical officer - who doubles as the county health officer - called around to larger hospitals in search of an ICU bed.(HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOSPITALS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Nick Brown, 1463 words)

Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 - It took Oxford University's brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error - and a dose of good fortune - that carried them over the line. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-OXFORD (INSIGHT, PIX), by Alistair Smout, Kate Kelland and Ludwig Burger, 1000 words)

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns ZERMATT, Nov 21 - Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerland's modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their lifts shut. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-SKI (PIX, TV), by Denis Balibouse, 392 words)

German restaurant bears out pandemic with furry customers FRANKFURT, Nov 25 - The owner of a Frankfurt restaurant is staging a protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Germany by filling his tables with a hundred stuffed toy pandas, in a play on the word "pandemic." (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-PANDA PROTEST (TV, PIX), moved, 187 words)

