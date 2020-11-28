Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route; Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art" and more

The village, part of the municipality of Tarsdorf, north of Salzburg and near the German border, has long been a figure of fun in English-speaking media, which have gleefully reported local exasperation at signs being removed.

28-11-2020
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russia's state aviation authority has recommended. A commission for the Rosaviatsia authority said in a report that the crew of a Moscow-Yekaterinburg flight operated by Pobeda deviated from its authorised flight path on Nov. 11 for manoeuvres with 102 passengers on board.

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus

Cambodian villager Ek Chan has avoided the novel coronavirus so far without masks or social distancing but rather the scarecrows she has made to keep the deadly virus at bay. Ek Chan's two scarecrows, known locally as "Ting Mong", guard the gate of her house in Kandal province near the capital Phnom Penh, giving her peace of mind.

Biker dog Bogie thrills fans as he cruises Philippine highways

With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his ears can stick out, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn him a place in any motorcycle gang. The 11-year-old crossbreed from the Philippines takes daily motorcycle rides with his owner Gilbert Delos Reyes, balanced perfectly with his hind legs on the edge of the seat and paws straddling the handlebars. Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

When the circus can't leave town - French family show stranded in the Belgian car park

The exotic animals are confined to small paddocks, the acrobats have been grounded, and the clowns aren't able to make an audience laugh anymore. The coronavirus has brought the curtain down on the Zavatelli Circus, at least for the time being.

Health companies tap Hungarian red berries to beat COVID-19 blues

Demand for the humble Hungarian elderberry has soared this year as U.S. and Chinese buyers have snapped up supplies, attracted by the fruit's purported health benefits as a supplement to boost the immune system. Elderberries have long been used in traditional medicines in Hungary and farmers have harvested wild clumps.

Tired of sniggers, Austrian village tweaks its name to Fugging

The Austrian village of Fucking is changing its name, the mayor of the municipality where it is located said on Thursday, after residents apparently grew tired of the sniggers it prompted in the English-speaking world and of visitors stealing its signs. The village, part of the municipality of Tarsdorf, north of Salzburg and near the German border, has long been a figure of fun in English-speaking media, which have gleefully reported local exasperation at signs being removed.

