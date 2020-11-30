VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform (KMP) for the Lake Chad Region (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria). The KMP will be hosted within the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

The KMP will build upon the existing database like the Lake Chad Information System in Lake Chad Basin Commission and will have strong linkages with other data centers, universities, research institutes, etc. in each country. Through this project, the national governments and the World Bank are seeking to contribute to the promotion of recovery and stability in this Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) hotspot region.

"A KMP is crucial to provide evidence-based information to stakeholders which can enable them to make impactful decisions that contribute to stability in the Lake Chad region. VisionRI would be honored to contribute to the recovery of the region and we are looking forward to the final bidding process," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

The firm that will be recruited will work in close collaboration with the World Bank Project team, respective Project Implementation Units (PIUs) and Working Groups in the region, the Lake Chad Basin Commission, the consulting firm or individual consultant currently being recruited to help LCBC to build the Lake Chad KMP, and other key partners in the field of human rights.