Left Menu
Development News Edition

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

The knowledge and monitoring platform (KMP) in Lake Chad Region will enable the collection of evidence-based information from the region and enhance cooperation among the stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:59 IST
VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform (KMP) for the Lake Chad Region (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria). The KMP will be hosted within the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

The KMP will build upon the existing database like the Lake Chad Information System in Lake Chad Basin Commission and will have strong linkages with other data centers, universities, research institutes, etc. in each country. Through this project, the national governments and the World Bank are seeking to contribute to the promotion of recovery and stability in this Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) hotspot region.

"A KMP is crucial to provide evidence-based information to stakeholders which can enable them to make impactful decisions that contribute to stability in the Lake Chad region. VisionRI would be honored to contribute to the recovery of the region and we are looking forward to the final bidding process," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

The firm that will be recruited will work in close collaboration with the World Bank Project team, respective Project Implementation Units (PIUs) and Working Groups in the region, the Lake Chad Basin Commission, the consulting firm or individual consultant currently being recruited to help LCBC to build the Lake Chad KMP, and other key partners in the field of human rights.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020