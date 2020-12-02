Left Menu
Development News Edition

BLUMART - A Sunny Group initiative, a revolutionary convenience platform for retailers, distributors, super stockists, manufacturers and brand owners nationwide

Sunny Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunny Group, will be launching a national initiative in Mumbai soon, named "BLUMART".

ANI | Mumbai, Maharashtra, | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:21 IST
BLUMART - A Sunny Group initiative, a revolutionary convenience platform for retailers, distributors, super stockists, manufacturers and brand owners nationwide
Sunny Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunny Group. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunny Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunny Group, will be launching a national initiative in Mumbai soon, named "BLUMART". A virtual platform for FMCG trade partners which is innovative and convenient. What started as a venture 40 years ago, now under the guidance and sheer brilliance of Sunny Pandey, as a company of Home Care Products has now worked its way into every kind of industry there is in the market. Sunny Group is an amalgamation of several companies and ventures that run on similar ideologies.

Sunny Pandey, the dynamic entrepreneurial force behind Sunny Home Care products has his roots spread into the IT, Hospitality and Education sector. Another entity formed by him, named Izysk, is what will be the launching support behind "BLUMART". Sunny has believed and built all his companies on a certain set of ideologies. There is no room for error as we don't wish to settle for good or great, our work and services have been the best in the market and shall remain so. We believe in quality work being a major priority as our services speak volumes about our entire brand.

As we walk into the field of a virtual market, we bring you, "BLUMART", an app that provides you guidance and helps you navigate to your service of choice in the online market. Like the other companies under the umbrella of Sunny Group, BLUMART too works on the principle of providing timely and quality services as a top principle. It is a platform created to be of utmost convenience to all retailers, manufacturers, brand owners, super stockists, distributors and wholesalers in the market of FMCG goods. "BLUMART" app is created to help vendors understand and accept digitalization of the new market. The process of selling, buying and trading is going through a revolutionary change and a lot of businessmen are losing business opportunities due to the lack of technological help and availability of information. Bringing back business to many and helping the rest prosper is our motto. We wish to go global with this initiative and help make profits for generations to come.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Sunny Deol tests COVID-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021

Israel foresees 220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties. Bahrain and neighbour the United Arab Emirates nor...

Head of UN assistance mission in Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Doha

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA, Deborah Lyons, met with leaders of the Taliban radical movement on Wednesday in Doha, they reaffirmed commitment to faster progress...

Poland signs contract for 45 mln coronavirus vaccine doses, PM says

Poland has signed a contract for 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will be free, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.Poland has signed the required contracts. We have ordered 45 million doses with companies li...

How can he do such low-level politics? Arvind Kerjriwal slams Amarinder Singh

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, over his allegations that Delhi Chief Minister had passed the three farm laws in Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that Ive pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020