PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 15

Development News Edition

A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in the UK that could be contributing to a rapid rise in infections in some parts of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 06:54 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK warns of threat from new COVID-19 variant https://on.ft.com/3mhGn4M Optimism for shift on 'level playing field' in Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/2WdiBfp

NatWest brings back 90% mortgages as buyer demand soars https://on.ft.com/3gNqIsB Capita sells education arm to strengthen finances https://on.ft.com/37gYHXq

Overview A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in the UK that could be contributing to a rapid rise in infections in some parts of the country. Researchers were urgently investigating whether the new strain was more transmissible than previous coronavirus variants, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's claim on Monday that fishing may now be the toughest obstacle to a UK-EU trade deal suggested both sides were inching towards an agreement on the most intractable element of the talks: the so-called "level playing field". NatWest Group Plc became the latest in a wave of banks and building societies to restart lending to homebuyers with small deposits, after strong demand has allayed fears over UK house prices.

Capita Plc, one of the UK government's biggest contractors, has sold its education software business for a lower price than expected as it seeks to strengthen its financial position. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

