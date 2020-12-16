Colliers International recognized as India's Most Admired Brand and Sankey Prasad awarded India's Most Inspirational Leader in the real estate sector: By White Page International

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, a leading diversified professional services and investment Management Company is pleased to share that it was recognised as India's Most Admired Brand in 2020 by White Page International and Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers International, was felicitated as India's Most Inspirational Leader Award at the recently held virtual conclave on 28-29th November. This recognition demonstrates the strength of our global brand and the enterprising culture of our business in India. John Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, commented: ''I am incredibly proud of our team in India. To be recognised as India's 'Most Admired Brand' - not only amongst our peers in the property industry, but against other market leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare and lifestyle - demonstrates the strength of our global brand and the enterprising culture of our business in India. Sankey Prasad's recognition as 'India's Most Inspirational Leader' in the real estate sector is truly deserved and underscores our commitment to attracting market-leading experts to lead our industry into the future.'' Despite the challenges of this year, the recognition for Colliers comes due to its undeterred focus on service excellence and collaboration to drive exceptional results for its clients and people. It is this commitment and faith in Colliers' brand values that inspired Sankey Prasad's keynote speech on the Indian economy and the opportunities that it presents for the real estate sector in the coming years. Sankey Prasad also shared insights on 'Exploring the Brand Construct and its Linkages with Value and Trust in the Market', where he highlighted the Colliers brand values to maximize the potential of property even during challenging times and the importance of connecting with consumers.

On this achievement, Sankey Prasad said, ''I am humbled to receive the Inspirational Leader of India 2020 award by White Page International and so proud of Colliers' recognition as India's Most Admired Brand in the real estate sector, in 2020. The awards are a testament of my commitment of doing what's right and investing in long term relationships to drive exceptional results for our clients and people. I am excited to be leading Colliers International in India and look forward to accelerating the success of our clients in the future''. Click here to know more about Colliers India' recent Awards and Accolades.

About Colliers International Group Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors.

