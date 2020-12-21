Amritsar–Dharamshala flights to start soon: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

Amritsar–Dharamshala flights to start soon: BJP MP Kishan KapoorPTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:48 IST
The Dharamshala Airport Authority is planning to run more flights to the tourist city, including new ones from Amritsar, BJP MP Kishan Kapoor said Monday
The new service has been planned to facilitate tourists from Amritsar, Kapoor told reporters after chairing the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee here
The Dharamshala airport, officially known as Gaggal Airport, is located in Gaggal, 12 km from Dharamshala. Kapoor, who represents Kangra constituency in the Lok Sabha, said special care will also be taken for cleanliness in the airport and guidelines have been given to take appropriate steps for waste management.
