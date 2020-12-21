Amritsar–Dharamshala flights to start soon: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

Amritsar–Dharamshala flights to start soon: BJP MP Kishan KapoorPTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:17 IST
The Dharamshala Airport Authority is planning to run more flights to the tourist city, including new ones from Amritsar, BJP MP Kishan Kapoor said Monday
The new service has been planned to facilitate tourists from Amritsar, Kapoor told reporters after chairing the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee here
The Dharamshala airport, officially known as Gaggal Airport, is located in Gaggal, 12 km from here. Kapoor, who represents Kangra constituency in the Lok Sabha, said special care will also be taken for cleanliness in the airport and guidelines have been issued to take appropriate steps for waste management.
ALSO READ
Abhishek Kapoor marks '2 years of SSR as Mansoor' on anniversary of 'Kedarnath'
Kateryna Bilokur: Google doodle on Ukrainian painter on her 120th birthday
Odisha CM asks Lokayukta to probe corruption charges against expelled BJD MLA
Kareena Kapoor bids adieu to hills of Himachal after long vacation
Lokayukta orders vigilance probe into PPE kit scam in Odisha