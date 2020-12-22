13SQFT - India's First B2B Platform in the Warehousing, Logistics and Industrial Sector Makes its Debut with 100 plus Brands Onboard

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 13SQFT, India's first B2B platform on Warehousing, logistics and Industrial sector, makes its debut with 100+ brands in the Indian Market. Headquartered in Gurugram, 13SQFT aggregates Spaces, Lands, Warehouses, MHEs, 3pl, 4pl logistics, Packaging, Technology, Automation & Robotics, Contractors, Consultants, service providers, Manpower Vendors and other Infrastructure Services on a unified platform. Warehousing industry has been undergoing its high and lows since a long time, and the obstacles have mostly gone unaddressed. The sector which is dominated by 90% of the unorganized players is known to witness concerns such as being a fragmented industry, lack of infrastructure and not having a standard platform for the chain. Looking at this scenario, 13SQFT decided to make its debut and resolve these industry concerns.

Establishing a contemporary way of working in the warehouse & logistics industry, 13SQFT is founded by Alok Bansal, currently Director in BuildMyInfra & ex CEO of DTDC Supply chain, who is not only aiming high for getting whole industry on to one platform but also aims to simplify the B2B business which adds value by creating a knowledge-sharing and community-building platform. Furthermore, the brand is powered by GreenBase, a Hiranandani Group Initiative, has already got a power debut by onboarding 100+ known partners & 500+ listings in the pre-launch phase itself. Some esteemed names of these launch partners are Mahindra World city, DTDC, Kelley India, Inlogsys, Nilkamal Material Handling, Balmer Lawrie, ESR, Embassy, Delhivery, Safexpress, Armes Maini, Rockpecker, Delta Storage, Kirby, DCGPAC, Renaissance, etc.

With over 80+ categories and various partners in each of these, the company aims to be a 365-day virtual exhibition for all organizations be it an SME or an MNC or a startup. Along with international listings, the brand aggressively aims to promote Vocal for Local, Make in India companies, start-ups and, new entrants showcase their innovative products, exclusive launches and branding & marketing campaigns. 13SQFT is working constantly to reduce customer acquisition time and ensure that it can help the partners upscale their business, save time and money. This is being done by Quick Selection of space or warehouse, vendors & products, Quick Project Estimates & Quick Comparison feature on the website within less than a minute, whereas in real time a company goes through days to weeks in this process.

Speaking about the company's debut Alok Bansal, Founder, 13SQFT said, "The company's mission is to amalgamate all dots of warehousing, logistics and industrial needs from listing to searching lands, hiring people & service providers, adopting technologies to design, putting automation to scale, build and monitor comprehensive warehouses, factories, & industries with 13SQFT. Envisioning to expand with time and become a market leader, the brand is endeavoring to create new horizons of success while supporting the warehousing, logistics & industrial industry." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)