SCOREBOARD AT TEAPTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:13 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and Australia
Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 195 India 1st Innings 326 Mayank Agarwal lbw Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 17 Ajinkya Rahane run out 112 Hanuma Vihari c Smith b Lyon 21 Rishabh Pant c Paine b Starc 29 Ravindra Jadeja c Cummins b Starc 57 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lyon b Hazlewood 14 Umesh Yadav c Steven Smith b Lyon 9 Jasprit Bumrah c Head b Lyon 0 Mohammed Siraj batting 0 Extras: (b-12, lb-6, w-2, nb-2) 22 Total: 326 all out in 115.1 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 61-2, 64-3, 116-4, 173-5, 294-6, 306-7, 325-8, 325-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 26-5-78-3, Pat Cummins 27-9-80-2, Josh Hazlewood 23-6-47-1, Nathan Lyon 27.1-4-72-3, Cameron Green 12-1-31-0. Australia 2nd Innings Matthew Wade batting 27 Joe Burns c Pant b Umesh 4 Marnus Labuschagne c Rahane b Ashwin 28 Steven Smith batting 6 Total (For 2 wickets, 28 Overs) 65 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-42 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-20-0, Umesh Yadav 3.3-0-5-1, Mohammed Siraj 6.3-0-16-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-2-24-1.
