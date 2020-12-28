Left Menu
Flipkart Wholesale app sees significant uptick in customer base despite pandemic

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Price cash-and-carry business also saw e-commerce adoption among members grow 10X during the year with large traction from small cities such as Kota, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Aurangabad, Karimnagar, Amravati and Vijayawada accounting for a large part of the e-commerce traction at Best Price.

Flipkart said Monday its B2B businesses, Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores, have witnessed an increased uptake of e-commerce this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Flipkart Wholesale app has seen runaway success with 90% month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform, signalling kiranas' trust in e-commerce. The app which currently offers fashion products to retailers in 23 cities witnessed a 90% month-on-month growth in transactions on its platforms since its launch in September.

"Flipkart Wholesale, launched in September, has also seen tremendous success from retailers who can now order fashion products just at the touch of a button. We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas' growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India.

"As the entire retail ecosystem was grappling with unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, suppliers and buyers came together seamlessly to unlock the potential of technology ande-commerce. At Best Price, during the lockdown, we encouraged members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have products delivered to them. We also launched a revamped Best Price app and website and saw order volumes surge through our e-commerce channels," Menon added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

