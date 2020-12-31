JLL Hyderabad Office Achieves LEED® Version 4 Gold Certification

- Bringing JLL's purpose to life through innovative design and use of technology HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL India's Hyderabad Office has been awarded the LEED® Version 4 Gold Certification for commercial interiors (LEED® - CI). The LEED® - CI certification recognizes an office premise for green tenant improvements showcasing the occupiers' environmental commitments and leadership in creating sustainable and future-ready office spaces. This is another significant stride that JLL has made to showcase its commitment towards its Net Zero target by 2030. ''LEED Gold certification is a matter of pride for us. As a global company, we have an inherent responsibility to drive sustainability and we are committed to deliver on it. JLL's purpose 'to shape the future of real estate for a better world' is more relevant today than ever before due to these dynamic and challenging time. It is our constant endeavor to work on products and services that are good for our clients, our business and bring about real environmental change for a sustainable future,'' said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India. ''Our Hyderabad office is a futuristic workplace which reflects our philosophy of taking the conversation from experience to engagement through its human centric design, creative, and collaborative spaces. It focuses on sustainability while keeping our people at the core,'' he added.

This JLL Hyderabad office includes 14,000 sq ft of technology enabled, collaborative and sustainable workspace. The office offers energy-efficient and state-of-the-art mercury free LEF lighting with 0.54 W/sq ft lighting power density along with occupancy/vacancy detecting lighting sensors across the office spaces. Additionally, it operates in daylight harvesting via sensors for lighting, and maximized tech-enabled daylighting with water-efficient fixtures and recycled water for flushing purposes and rapid access to public transport to minimize the carbon footprint. Salient features of the JLL office in Hyderabad are: • Electronically Commutated (EC) fans in the HVAC system • MERV 13 grade filters for ventilation units in view of Airborne transmission • Efficient VRF system for auxiliary and critical spaces • Enhanced air quality by use of low VOC paints, adhesives, sealants, furniture and furnishings Cafeteria and more than 40% workstations are receiving well daylight with glare control measures • Nature-aligned with life-sized trees and green wall to de-stress the workplace • Selection of the efficient base building to reduce the carbon and water footprint.

''Our Hyderabad office is truly a marquee project which showcases how JLL walks the talk when it comes to creating truly delightful workplace experiences in a sustainable way. This certification is more special since this acknowledges the collaboration of so many different teams which have come together to deliver this project right from our design experts, energy and sustainability team, project management team and technology team. We ensured that the design of this office reflected our people centric approach while complying with standards prescribed in the LEED Gold certification,'' said Rajat Malhotra, Executive Director and Engineering Head, APAC, JLL. An enhanced air quality, abundant natural light, better connectivity and a pleasant indoor environment are some of the factors which have a huge influence in the quality of work life and efficiency of employees which automatically improves productivity and well-being for employees. About JLL JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

In India, JLL has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier II & III markets with a cumulative strength of close to 12,000 professionals. Headquartered out of Mumbai, we are India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. Our services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centre and education. For further information, please visit jll.co.in. About GBCI GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practices globally. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL building standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), Parksmart, EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE Zero Waste certification, Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits and the GRESB benchmark, which is used by institutional investors to improve the sustainability performance of the global property sector. For more information, please visit www.gbci.org. About USGBC The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC's mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life. USGBC builds on this vision through the development and improvement of the LEED rating system, the LEED professional credentials, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders and USGBC member organizations, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and other USGBC initiatives, as well as through advocacy and outreach that encourage and enable green buildings and communities. For more information visit www.usgbc.org PWR PWR