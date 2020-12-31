Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS Auction Date Tenor Days Maturity Date Amount Current Rate Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 D. Net liquidity injected outstanding including todays operations injection absorption - -5,56,943.77 RESERVE POSITION G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:00 IST
RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on December 30, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Avge Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 4,22,669.57 3.00 0.50-3.50 I. Call Money 13,475.04 3.25 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 3,11,961.35 2.99 2.80-3.07 III. Market Repo 96,533.18 3.00 0.50-3.15 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 700.00 3.15 3.15-3.15 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 153.46 3.26 2.55-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 115.00 - 3.15-3.45 III. Triparty Repo 2,500.00 3.07 3.03-3.07 IV. Market Repo 70.00 2.70 2.70-2.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Wed, 30/12/2020 1 Thu, 31/12/2020 6,69,284.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Wed, 30/12/2020 1 Thu, 31/12/2020 11.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,69,273.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 35,232.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,12,329.23 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,56,943.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 30/12/2020 4,33,548.85 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 01/01/2021 4,44,745.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 30/12/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 04/12/2020 8,22,344.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. # As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020. • As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

PTI MUM SVC MR MR.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine

A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on...

2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by virus

This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...

Spurs' Becky Hammon first woman to direct NBA team

Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovichs ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 356...

Telangana adds 415 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to

Telangana recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020